The Harding Bisons are the No. 2 seed in Super Region 3 of the NCAA Division II football playoffs.
Harding will play the Washburn University Ichabods from Topeka, Kansas, on Saturday at First Security Stadium in Searcy. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The Bison enter the playoffs on a 9-game winning streak, having won the Great American Conference on Saturday after beating Arkansas Tech 31-0 on Saturday, combined with Ouachita Baptist’s win over Henderson State in the Battle of the Ravine, also on Saturday.
Washburn is 9-2 on the season.
“Yesterday was a special day for our guys,” Harding coach Paul Simmons said on hardingsports.com. “Winning is hard, but it’s easier when you have guys who love each other and love being together. To win a conference title outright is a really big deal. The guys who are seniors have never missed the playoffs.”
Simmons said the Bisons are excited to have a home playoff game.
“If we can manage to get a win, we’ll have two home playoff games,” Simmons said. “We feel very blessed to be in the spot we are.”
Simmons said Washburn is coming from the MIAA conference and it’s probably the deepest conference in the country.
“They are a traditional power … they’ve had seven or eight guys play in the NFL,” Simmons said. “I don’t know a lot about them. They’ve had a great season in a really tough league. We will have our hands full, without a doubt.”
The Bisons are headed to the playoffs for the seventh time since joining Division II and for the fifth consecutive season.
The winner of the Harding-Washburn game will play the winner of Northwest Missouri State and Central Washington on Nov. 27. Harding will host the game if the Bisons beat Washburn.
Tickets for Saturday’s game can be purchased at www.hardingtickets.com. Tickets are $15 for home reserved seating, $10 for home general admission and $5 for students. The ticket booth will open on game day at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.