The Harding men's tennis team dropped their match to Drury 5-2 on Friday night before defeating Emporia State 7-0 in Springfield, Missouri. Harding improves to 2-1 on the year.
Against Drury, the Bisons opened the match winning at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to go ahead 1-0. Cian Mikkelsen and Cas de Ruiter paired up at No. 2 doubles and won 6-1. Dani Ortiz and Teodor Zlatar secured the point with a 6-3 win at No. 1.
Drury dominated singles action winning four of the five matches to take the match 5-2. Bryce Walker was the lone Bison to win in singles, grabbing a three-set win at No. 6 singles.
On Saturday the Bisons rebounded by blanking Emporia State 7-0.
The Bisons took care of doubles action again, winning every match. Milosh Petrovic and Andres Urquoila won at No. 3, 6-3. De Ruiter and Mikkelsen also posted at 6-3 win at No. 2 singles while Ortiz and Zlatar won 6-4 at No. 1.
The Bisons won five of the six singles matches in straight sets. De Ruiter won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. Walker picked up his second win in as many matches, blank his opponent 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5. Ortiz won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2 while Petrovic won 7-6, 6-2 at No. 6. Zlatar was pushed to a third set tiebreaker but won at No. 1, 6-5, 6-7, 10-2.
The Bisons will travel to Plano, Texas on Friday February 17 for their first of four matches in as many days when they take on UT-Tyler at 11 a.m.
The Harding women's tennis team defeated Emporia State 6-1 on Saturday night after falling to Drury 4-0 of Friday night. Both matches took place at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Missouri. Harding improves to 2-3 on the season.
Against Emporia State the Lady Bisons opened the match by winning the doubles point. Emporia State won the first doubles match at No. 1 before the Lady Bisons won at No. 2 and No. 3 lines. Grace Dodd and Rachel McCrae won at No. 3, 6-4 while Lina Romero and Jing Jing Yang fought for a 7-5 win at No. 2.
The Lady Bisons opened singles action with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 6 by McCrae. After the Hornets scored their first point of the match at No. 5 singles, the Lady Bisons won the final four singles matches. Yang won in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.
Romero clinched the match with a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 2. Karli Roux responded after dropping the opening set and won 2-6, 6-0, 6-1. Grace Dodd was leading 7-5, 3-1 before her opponent retired giving the Lady Bisons the 6-1 victory.
Drury defeated Harding on Friday night 4-0. The Panthers jumped on the Lady Bisons early in doubles action, dropping just a total of six games over the three matches and continued their dominance in singles action, not dropping a set.
The Lady Bisons will return to action on Wednesday February 15 when they travel to Russellville for a non-conference against Arkansas Tech beginning at 1 p.m.
