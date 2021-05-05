The Harding men's tennis team qualified for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men's Tennis Championship when the bracket was announced on Tuesday night. Harding (9-7, 3-1) is the No. 4 seed and will face off against Great American Conference opponent and No. 1 seed Southern Arkansas on Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at Edmond Center Court in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The winner of Harding and Southern Arkansas will face off against the winner of the No. 2 seed Northwest Missouri State and No. 3 seed Washburn on Saturday, May 8 at 3 p.m. The winner of that match will advance to the 2021 NCAA Division II Men's Tennis Championship Quarterfinals.
The Bisons are making their 11th NCAA Regional appearance overall. The Bisons are still searching for their first win in the NCAA Tournament as they have lost the last ten matches. The Bisons fell to Southwest Baptist, 0-4, in their last appearance in 2019.
Harding is currently in the midst of a three-match losing streak after falling in the MIAA/GAC Semifinals to Northwest Missouri State. The Bisons last faced off against the Muleriders on April 1 when Harding won 4-0. The Muleriders defeated the Bisons early in the season on February 27 by a score of 6-1.
Harding is the only team not ranked in the latest Oracle ITA Division II Men's Team Rankings. Southern Arkansas is ranked 19th, Washburn is 20th, and Northwest Missouri State is 23rd. Northwest Missouri is coming off of winning the MIAA/GAC Championships, defeating Washburn 4-0.
