The No. 49 ranked Harding men's tennis team came back from a 3-1 deficit on Tuesday and defeated No. 13 ranked Ouachita Baptist 4-3 at the Elliott Tennis Complex. The win is the first ranked win of the season for the Bisons and the first ranked win since the Bisons defeated No. 24 ranked Drury on February 11, 2022.

The Bisons now sit at 9-8 on the season and 1-1 in GAC play while Ouachita Baptist is 11-8 on the year and 2-1 in conference action.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.