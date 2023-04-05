SEARCY — Playing a midweek game for the first time in four weeks, Harding scored in every inning to defeat Champion Christian 13-2 in seven innings Tuesday at Jerry Moore Field. The game ended after seven due to the NCAA's 10-run rule.

Harding (23-10) plated five in the first, two in the second, third and fifth innings, and single runs in the fourth and sixth. The Bisons had 12 hits, walked five times and were hit by seven pitches. Nine of Harding's 12 hits came with runners on.

