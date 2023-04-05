SEARCY — Playing a midweek game for the first time in four weeks, Harding scored in every inning to defeat Champion Christian 13-2 in seven innings Tuesday at Jerry Moore Field. The game ended after seven due to the NCAA's 10-run rule.
Harding (23-10) plated five in the first, two in the second, third and fifth innings, and single runs in the fourth and sixth. The Bisons had 12 hits, walked five times and were hit by seven pitches. Nine of Harding's 12 hits came with runners on.
Champion Christian (11-21) is affiliated with the National Christian College Athletic Association and is located in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The was the first meeting in baseball between the schools.
Seth Johnson led the Harding offensive attack, going 2-for-2 with three runs scored and a monster home run to lead off the second inning, denting the scoreboard over the right field wall. It was Johnson's seventh home run of the season.
Sebastian Martinez and Cooper Newsom both had two hits including a double. It was Newsom's 13th two-bagger and Martinez's 12th.
Coulton Doyle had an RBI single in the third to extend his hitting streak to 12 games and his on-base streak to 31 games.
Harding used six pitchers in the game. Merritt Jay (4-0) started and pitched two innings, earning the win due to the NCAA's scripted-pitching rule. Javier Lobo, David Go, Luke Whaley and Joey Lawhorn each pitched one inning of scoreless relief. Lobo had two strikeouts.
Harding will return to Great American Conference play this weekend against Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
