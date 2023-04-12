lobo

Harding pitcher Javier Lobo won in his first career start in Game 2 of the Bisons' doubleheader sweep over Lane College on Tuesday night at Jerry Moore Field.

 hardingsports.com

SEARCY — Harding baseball won a blowout and a nail-biter Tuesday in a non-conference doubleheader sweep of Lane College at Jerry Moore Field. The Bisons won the opener 20-7 and game two 3-2.

Harding improved to 25-13 overall, the 18th time the Bisons have reached 25 wins in a season since joining NCAA Division II in 1998. Lane, a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, located in Jackson, Tennessee, fell to 11-26.

