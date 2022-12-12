Taylor Currie had 18 points and 12 rebounds and was one of four Harding players with 11 points or more, but the Bisons surrendered a 10-point second half lead and fell 77-72 to Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday in Great American Conference action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
Harding fell to 4-5 overall and 0-3 in the GAC. Arkansas-Monticello snapped a six-game road skid and improved to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in conference. Harding will be back in action next Saturday at Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, for its last game before the holiday break.
Harding scored the last four points of the first half and the first 11 points of the second half for a 15-0 run. Stetson Smithson tied the game with a layup, and J.T. Smith's reverse layup with 18:24 left gave Harding its first lead since very early in the game.
The Bisons made 10 of their first 12 shots in the second half, including all three 3-pointers, and stretched the lead to 57-47 on a Smith 3-pointer with 14:16 left.
A 10-0 Arkansas-Monticello run allowed the Weevils to retake the lead at 61-60 on a layup with 9:18 remaining. It was part of a 19-2 UAM spurt, and the Weevils pushed the lead to 70-62 with 6:17 left.
Harding went without a field goal for more than 10 minutes before Currie made a put-back layup with 2:44 remaining. The Bisons closed to 72-71 on Santiago's floating shot in the paint with 2:12 left but could only add one free throw down the stretch while Arkansas-Monticello made three free throws to seal the victory.
Harding shot 50% from the field in the first half and made three 3-pointers, but trailed 40-34 at the break. Arkansas-Monticello shot 56%, made five 3-pointers and shot 7-of-9 at the line.
Currie shot 8 of 14 from the field and recorded his fourth double-double of the season and 11th of his career.
Ramiro Santiago scored nine of his 14 points in the first half. Smith scored a season-high 13 points, and Smithson added a season-high 11 points and team-high six assists.
Arkansas-Monticello entered the game as the GAC's leader in 3-point field goal percentage at 42.8% and connected on 10 of 21 (47.6%) on Saturday.
Harding shot 50% (26-of-52), its fourth game this season to make half its shots or more.
Harding scored 10 straight points to close the third quarter and used the run to defeat Arkansas-Monticello 65-56 Saturday in Great American Conference play at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The win was Harding's seventh straight, and the Lady Bisons improved to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in the GAC. It was Harding's fifth straight win over Arkansas-Monticello, who dropped to 2-6 overall and 0-3 in conference.
Harding led 40-39 with 4:29 left. On its next possession Kendrick Bailey drilled a 3-pointer, Aubrey Isbell hit a layup on the fast break, and Harding made five of its 13 free throws in the quarter during the run. The Lady Bisons led 50-39 entering the fourth quarter.
Arkansas-Monticello got as close as seven three times in the fourth quarter, but Harding answered each time.
Harding junior Sage Hawley led the team with 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Isbell and Jacie Evans added 11 points each.
Harding entered the game ranked 10th in the GAC in free-throw percentage, but knocked down 23 of 27 (85.2%) free throws Saturday. Arkansas-Monticello only went to the line five times.
Harding forced eight turnovers and limited Arkansas-Monticello to only 23% shooting and led 12-8 after the first quarter.
The Blossoms shot 8 of 15 and had only one turnover in the second quarter, outscoring Harding 22-16 in the period and taking a 30-28 lead into the break. Hawley shot 6 of 12 from the field and scored 14 first-half points.
Harding's next action and final game before the holiday break is next Saturday against Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
