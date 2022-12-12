Taylor Currie had 18 points and 12 rebounds and was one of four Harding players with 11 points or more, but the Bisons surrendered a 10-point second half lead and fell 77-72 to Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday in Great American Conference action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.

Harding fell to 4-5 overall and 0-3 in the GAC. Arkansas-Monticello snapped a six-game road skid and improved to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in conference. Harding will be back in action next Saturday at Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, for its last game before the holiday break.

