The Harding volleyball team extended its winning streak to 11 matches Thursday after defeating Arkansas Tech 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-13) in Great American Conference action. Harding improved to 13-1 on the season and is 3-0 in GAC action while Arkansas Tech fell to 3-11 overall and 1-2 in the GAC.
Leading 15-11 in the first set, Harding went on a 4-0 run on two kills and a block to take a 19-11 lead. The Lady Bisons went on to win the set 25-18. Harding had 15 kills in the set.
Harding quickly jumped out to a 13-6 lead in the second set before Arkansas Tech scored the next four points on three kills. Leading 20-14, Harding closed the set on a 5-2 lead on four kills to win the set 25-16. Harding had 14 kills in the set.
Arkansas Tech kept the third set close until midway through. Leading 15-11, the Lady Bisons went on a 11-2 run on five kills to win the set 25-13. Harding had 13 kills in the set and hit .455.
- Harding had 42 kills and hit .308 in the match.
- Kelli McKinnon led the Lady Bisons with 10 kills and three blocks.
- Logan Smith and Emma Winiger each had nine digs for Harding.
- Harding had 10 service aces in the match. It was the fifth time this season the Lady Bisons have had 10 or more aces in a match.
- Sarah Morehead and Emma Winiger each had three aces.
- Arkansas Tech had 24 kills and hit .102 in the match.
- Kaitlyn Neal led the Golden Suns with eight kills.
- Megan Solberg led the defense with 12 digs.
Harding will continue GAC action Tuesday when it hosts Southern Arkansas at 6 p.m., at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
