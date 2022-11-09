JONESBORO – Harding got off to a great start Monday night in an exhibition against NCAA Division I foe Arkansas State. The Bisons led by as many as nine points midway through the first half, but fell 86-55 to the Red Wolves at First National Bank Arena.

Harding led for the game's first 12 minutes. Consecutive 3-pointers from redshirt freshman Keyln McBride gave Harding a 14-7 lead with 12:10 remaining. A jumper in the lane from Rylie Marshall pushed Harding's advantage to 18-11, and Taylor Currie's shot in the paint moved Harding's lead to 23-14 with 8:00 left in the half, Harding's largest lead of the half.

