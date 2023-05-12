Lady Bisons Golf finishes strong at Central Regional
The Harding women's golf team finished their season with a strong performance in the third and final round of the NCAA D2 Central Regional in Larchwood, Iowa. The Lady Bisons shot their best round of the tournament at 23-over 311 on Wednesday, finishing the tournament in ninth place at 76-over 940.
Pilar Martinez and Brenda Sanchez led the charge for the Lady Bisons, finishing tied for 33rd place at 15-over 231. Martinez shot a 3-over 75 in Round 3, while Sanchez shot an 8-over 80.
Kodie Winnings sank three birdies and shot her lowest round of the tournament with a 3-over 75, finishing at 22-over 238. Alicia Martinez and Ines Sanchez both finished tied for 48th at 30-over 246. Martinez shot a 9-over 81, while Sanchez shot a 10-over 82 on Wednesday.
In the team standings, Henderson State, Augustana, and Nebraska-Kearney finished as the top 3 teams and advanced to the NCAA D2 National Championships.
Men's Golf Team Opens Super Regional in 13th Place
The Harding men's golf team started their NCAA D2 Midwest/Central Super Regional campaign on Thursday with a 12-over 296 in Winona, Minnesota. The Bisons are currently in 13th place.
Sam Tandy was the standout performer for Harding as he shot an even 71 to finish the day tied for 15th. Tandy's round included sinking two birdies and an eagle. Manuel Cue Vargas also shot well, sinking four birdies in his 1-over 72 round, and is tied for 21st.
Jake Croshaw finished the day tied for 50th with a 4-over 75, while Caleb Nichols shot a 7-over 78 to finish tied for 85th. Leo Maciejek finished with a 9-over 80, and is tied for 98th.
Grand Valley State leads the tournament after shooting an impressive 8-under 276.
Harding will return to The Bridges Golf Course on Friday at 8:20 a.m. to try and improve their position in the tournament.
Four Harding track athletes take advantage of last chance meet
SEARCY — Harding hosted a last chance meet Thursday at overcast Ted Lloyd Track. The meet proved fruitful for four Harding athletes attempting to improve their chances of being invited to the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
For the Harding men, junior Jonathan Wall cleared 5.02 meters or 16 feet, 5.5 inches in the pole vault and moved up to 14th nationally. The NCAA invited 19 pole vaulters to compete in the outdoor national championships in 2022.
Three Harding women reaped the benefits of the meet.
Junior Lisa Retailleau ran 1:01.13 in the 400-meter hurdles and moved to 24th nationally. Twenty competed in the 400 hurdles last season at nationals.
Sophomore Kiera Blankinship improved her season-best clearance in the high jump. She cleared 1.69 meters or 5 feet, 6.5 inches and moved to 22nd nationally. Blankinship was one of 20 competitors in the high jump last year at outdoor nationals.
Senior Sierra White moved up to 10th nationally in the pole vault, clearing 4.02 meters or 13 feet, 2.25 inches, and likely clinching an invitation to the national meet.
Several Harding competitors will be in action again Saturday at a last chance meet at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Harding Men's Track ranked No. 10 in Division II
SEARCY — With its outstanding performances in winning the Great American Conference championship over the weekend, the Harding men's outdoor track and field moved to No. 10 in the seventh NCAA Division II national rankings according to the United States Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). It is Harding's highest ranking since coming in at No. 8 in week two.
Harding has 98.20 points and are the only Great American Conference program in the top 25. Pittsburg State leads the rankings, followed by West Texas A&M, Adams State, Grand Valley State and Colorado School of Mines.
The Bisons are ranked in the top 10 nationally in four events. Vlad Malykhin leads Division II in the pole vault at 5.71 meters (18-8.75). Antiwain Jones is second in the high jump at 2.18 meters (7-1.75). Dakarai Bush is third in the 400 meters (46.00), and Yves Bilong is sixth in the triple jump at 15.74 meters (51-7.75).
Harding is in the top 35 nationally in 15 different events.
Harding will have several competitors participating in last-chance events this week at Harding's Ted Lloyd Track and at Lee University.
Cooper Newsom Named GAC Freshman of the Year; Nine Baseball Bison Honored
Searcy, AR - The Great American Conference announced its 2023 All-GAC Baseball Team on Wednesday, and Harding had a strong showing. Cooper Newsom was named the GAC Freshman of the Year, two players received Second Team All-GAC, four received honorable mention and two landed on the All-Defensive Team.
Southern Nazarene's DJ Van Atten was named the GAC Player of the Year, and Arkansas-Monticello's Mason Philley was named the GAC Pitcher of the Year. Mikel Howell of Southern Arkansas was named the GAC Newcomer of the Year, while Justin Pettigrew of Southern Arkansas was named the GAC Coach of the Year.
Newsom, a native of Smyrna, Tennessee, is Harding's second GAC Freshman of the Year and first since Blake Coward in 2016. He hit .305 with 29 runs and 25 RBIs and set a Harding single-season record with 25 doubles.
Starting pitcher Maddox Long (Morrilton, Arkansas) and outfielder Coulton Doyle (Columbia, Missouri) were Harding's Second Team honorees. Long went 7-4 with a 4.86 ERA and led Harding with 90 strikeouts in 83.1 innings. Doyle hit .345 with 12 home runs and led the team with 52 RBIs, 36 walks, a .472 on-base percentage and a .602 slugging percentage.
Starting pitcher Will Roguske (Regal, Minnesota), relief pitcher Andrew Bradshaw (Heber Springs, Arkansas), catcher Sebastian Martinez (Orlando, Florida) and utility player Collin Helms (Lawrenceville, Georgia) were Bisons receiving honorable mention.
Roguske was 4-4 with a 3.34 ERA and struck out 52 in 64.2 innings. Bradshaw was 3-1 with a 5.16 ERA and led the team with four saves. Martinez hit .328 with 18 doubles, and Helms led the team with a .366 batting average.
Harding placed two on the All-Defensive Team with freshman Logan Lacey (North Richland Hills, Texas) and Cody Smith (Fayetteville, Arkansas) earning spots. Lacey posted a .983 fielding percentage at third base with only two errors in 116 chances. Smith made 109 putouts in center field and had a .982 fielding percentage.
