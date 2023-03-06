bisons

The Harding Lady Bisons softball team had a successful weekend with a three-game home sweep of Southern Arkansas, improving their league record to 5-1.

 Hardingsports.com

SEARCY — Senior Lily Tanski was dealing on Sunday, hurling a two-hit shutout to lead the Harding Lady Bisons over the sixth-ranked Southern Arkansas Muleriders 4-0 in Great American Conference action. The win Sunday completed the series sweep for Harding who won both games of the doubleheader Saturday in walk-off fashion.

Harding improves to 18-3 overall and 5-1 in the GAC.

