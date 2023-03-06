SEARCY — Senior Lily Tanski was dealing on Sunday, hurling a two-hit shutout to lead the Harding Lady Bisons over the sixth-ranked Southern Arkansas Muleriders 4-0 in Great American Conference action. The win Sunday completed the series sweep for Harding who won both games of the doubleheader Saturday in walk-off fashion.
Harding improves to 18-3 overall and 5-1 in the GAC.
Southern Arkansas falls to 15-5 overall and 3-3 in the GAC.
Tanski (6-0) went the distance for Harding, giving up two hits, no walks and striking out three. It was her third complete game and her second shutout of the season.
In the batter's box, the Lady Bisons were paced by senior Hanna Jones, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI. Junior Chelsea Blankenship also went 1-for-3 with two RBI. Senior Madison Fraley also chipped in for Harding, putting together two hits in two trips to the plate while adding an RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
In the bottom of the first, Hanna Jones hit a lead-off home run to left field. It was her second homer of the season.
The Lady Bisons tacked on three insurance runs in the sixth on three hits. Chelsea Blankenship knocked in two runs when she hit a single to left field. After a Blankenship stolen bases, Madison Fraley hit a single up the middle to score Blankenship from second.
GAME NOTES
- It was Harding's second shutout of the season both shutouts came by Lily Tanski.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Muleriders at a 5-2 clip.
- Harding went 2-for-5 (.400) with runners in scoring position.
- Harding pitchers faced 23 Southern Arkansas hitters in the game, allowing six ground balls and 12 fly balls while striking out three.
- Southern Arkansas was led offensively by sophomore Mariah Hamilton, who went 1-for-2 with a double.
- The last time the Muleriders have been shutout was last season at home against the Lady Bisons. Harding won the game 2-0.
Harding will continue GAC action next weekend when its travels to Arkansas-Monticello for a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.
Saturday doubleheader
SEARCY — The Harding softball team swept both games of a Great American Conference doubleheader Saturday over 6th-ranked Southern Arkansas in walk-off fashion. The Lady Bisons won the first game 3-2 on a Riley Price RBI single in the eighth inning. Leigh Harris won the second game 7-5 Harding when she hit a two-run home run to right field.
Harding has now won four games against ranked opponents this season.
The Lady Bisons improve to 17-3 overall and 4-1 in the GAC.
Southern Arkansas falls to 15-4 overall and 3-2 in the GAC.
GAME ONE (Harding 3, Southern Arkansas 2 - 8 innings)
The Harding Lady Bisons needed eight innings to get the job done, walking it off on a single by sophomore Riley Price to claim victory over the No. 6 Southern Arkansas.
Price (8-2) got the win for Harding (16-3, 3-1). The right-hander went eight innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on four hits, allowing one walk and striking out three.
Sophomore Emma Curry led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 2-for-4 in the game with a double and an RBI. Sophomore Leigha Harris also had a double and an RBI. Price also contributed, going 2-for-4 for Harding with an RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Harding tied the game scoring two runs on two hits. Leigha Harris doubled in a run and Emma Curry hit an RBI single.
After a double by Curry in the bottom of the eighth, Riley Price hit a single to left field and Curry evaded the tag at home for the winning run.
GAME NOTES
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Muleriders at a 6-4 clip.
- Harding went 3-for-8 (.375) with runners in scoring position.
- Harding pitchers faced 30 Southern Arkansas hitters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and 12 fly balls while striking out three.
- Southern Arkansas was led offensively by junior Kamryn Moctezuma, who went 1-for-3 with a double.
- Sophomore Sydney Ward received the loss for Southern Arkansas, walking three and striking out three.
GAME TWO (Harding 7, Southern Arkansas 5)
The Harding Lady Bisons rallied to score three in the seventh inning and walked it off on sophomore Leigha Harris' two-run home run.
Junior Abby Burch (2-0) got the win out of the bullpen for Harding (17-3, 4-1). The right-hander went 1.2 shutout innings without giving up a hit and a walk. She had one strikeout.
At the plate, the Lady Bisons were led by Harris, who went 1-for-2 on the day with a home run, two walks and two RBI. Senior Nicole Shano also went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Senior Hannah Garrett also put together two hits in three trips to the plate.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Trailing 2-0 in the third inning, Harding tied the game scoring two runs on two hits and an error. Nicole Shano had an RBI single in the inning.
Southern Arkansas took a 5-2 lead in the fifth scoring three runs on three hits. Kamryn Moctezuma highlighted the inning with a two-run triple.
Harding got two runs back in the fifth when Nicole Shano hit a single through the right side that scored two runs.
In the bottom of the seventh and no outs, Hanna Jones hit a sing up the middle that scored Macy Smith from second to tie the game at five. Two batters later, Leigh Harris hit her second home run of the season to win the game.
GAME NOTES
- It was Harding's seventh walk-off home run in school history.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Muleriders at a 10-9 clip.
- Harding went 4-for-8 (.500) with runners in scoring position.
- Harding pitchers faced 33 Southern Arkansas hitters in the game, allowing six ground balls and 11 fly balls while striking out four.
- Southern Arkansas was led offensively by junior Kamryn Moctezuma, who went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI.
The two teams will wrap up their series Sunday with a single game starting at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.