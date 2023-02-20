SMYRNA, Tenn. — The Harding softball team went 6-0 in the Music City Invitational after getting two wins Sunday. Harding defeated Northwood 5-1 in the first game and then defeated 14th-ranked UIndy in the second game 5-4. It was Harding's second win this season over a ranked team.
Harding improves to 13-2 overall.
Northwood falls to 4-1 on the season and UIndy falls to 8-2.
GAME 1 (Harding 5, Northwood 4)
Harding racked up 10 hits in a 5-4 win over Northwood in the first game Sunday.
Maegan Pistokache (2-1) got the win for Harding. She gave up two hits, and one run. Lily Tanski and Abby Burch each pitched two innings and didn't give up a run.
Leigha Harris led Harding with three hits in the game. Hanna Jones and Macy Smith also had two hits.
Harding got things started in the first scoring two runs on three hits. Nicole Shano and Emma Curry each had RBI in the inning.
Northwood got a run back in the fifth on three hits.
Harding scored another run in the fifth and then added two more in the sixth. Hanna Garrett and Macy Smith each doubled in a run in the sixth.
- Each team left five runners on base.
- Six Harding players had a hit in the game.
- Northwood was led by Brittany Steimel who went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
GAME 2 (Harding 5, UIndy 4)
Harding posted 13 hits in the 5-4 win over UIndy Sunday.
Riley Price got the win for Harding to improve to 7-1 on the season. She went six innings and gave up three earned runs. Abby Burch came in the seventh and earned her sixth save of the season.
Nicole Shano and Jordan Cabana each had three hits in the game. Leigha Harris and Chelsea Blankenship also had two hits.
Harding posted a run in the bottom of the first when Riley Price hit a double to center field that scored Nicole Shano from second.
UIndy tied the game in the third on three hits.
The Lady Bisons broke the tie in the third scoring two runs on five hits. Leigha Harris and Jordan Cabana each had an RBI in the inning.
UIndy took a 4-3 lead scoring a run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning.
Harding tied the game in the fifth when Jordan Cabana hit a double to left center that scored Chelsea Blankenship from second.
The Lady Bisons took a 5-4 advantage in the sixth when Leigha Harris hit a single to center field that scored Hanna Jones.
- Seven Harding players had a hit in the game with four players have multiple hits.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit UIndy 13-9
- UIndy was led by Shelby Cook and Lexy Rees who each had two hits.
The Lady Bisons will open Great American Conference action this weekend in Searcy, hosting Oklahoma Baptist. The three-game series is scheduled to start with a doubleheader Friday starting at 4 p.m.
