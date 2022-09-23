WICHITA, Kan. – Scoring three goals in the first half of a game for the first time in almost four years, the Harding men’s soccer team broke the seal on the win column for the 2022 season with a 4-1 victory over Newman in GAC/MIAA action Thursday night.
Harding (1-6-1, 1-1-1) doubled its goal output for the season by netting four against Newman (0-7-1, 0-2-0).
Senior defender Josh Fulton scored his first goal of the season to open Harding’s account in the 16th minute with senior midfielder Stefano Silva providing the assist.
Silva scored his first in the 32nd minute with senior midfielder Camilo Porto assisting. Porto then made it 3-0 with the 35th minute with his first goal.
It was Harding’s first three-goal first half since scoring three in a 4-3 victory over Williams Baptist on Sept. 28, 2018.
Newman scored early in the second half, but Harding answered with a goal from redshirt freshman defender Christian Stoner in the 73rd minute.
In addition to the goals, Harding set season highs in shots (15), shots on goal (11) and corner kicks (6).
Harding plays the second game of its Kansas road trip Saturday against 22nd-ranked Fort Hays State. The game begins at 1 p.m. in Hays, Kansas.
Women’s recap
SEARCY – The Harding women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 tie with Southern Nazarene Thursday in Great American Conference action.
Harding moves to 1-5-2 overall and 0-1-1 in the GAC.
Southern Nazarene moves to 3-3-1 overall and 0-1-1 in the GAC.
Goals
Harding 1, Southern Nazarene 0 – 38th minute – On a free kick, Lauren Service sent the ball into the box which found Georgia Templeton who headed it into the back of the net. It was her first career goal.
Harding 1, Southern Nazarene 1 – 83rd minute – On a corner kick, Maya Pomeroy found Fallon Weatherford who headed into the goal. It was her fifth goal of the season.
Stats
Harding found the back of the net off a rebounded shot in the 7th minute but the Lady Bisons were offside.
Harding took a season-high 26 shots in the game, nine were on goal. Carmen Gunn led the Lady Bisons with five shots. Briley-Anne Brown came off the bench and had four shots for Harding.
Southern Nazarene took 12 shots, six were on goal.
Next up
Harding will continue GAC action Saturday when it hosts top-seeded Oklahoma Baptist at 11 a.m., at the Stevens Soccer Complex.
