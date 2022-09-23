Albritton

Harding freshman midfielder Seth Albritton prepares to pass the ball during the Bisons' 4-1 victory over Newman on Thursday night.

 Madison Meyer

WICHITA, Kan. – Scoring three goals in the first half of a game for the first time in almost four years, the Harding men’s soccer team broke the seal on the win column for the 2022 season with a 4-1 victory over Newman in GAC/MIAA action Thursday night.

Harding (1-6-1, 1-1-1) doubled its goal output for the season by netting four against Newman (0-7-1, 0-2-0).

