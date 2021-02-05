MONTICELLO — Harding had four players score 15 points or more, and the Bisons took down Great American Conference leader Arkansas-Monticello 79-69 on Thursday on the road at the Stillman Fieldhouse.
Harding connected on 11 3-pointers and snapped its four-game losing streak, improving to 3-4 overall and in conference games. The game was the Bisons’ first since playing double overtime against Arkansas Tech on Jan. 25. Harding had its last three games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We showed a lot of toughness tonight and a lot of character,” Harding coach Jeff Morgan said. “We did a good job keeping our poise and finishing plays.”
Stetson Smithson led Harding with a season-high 21 points, shooting 7 of 11 from the field, including three 3-pointers. Ramiro Santiago added 18 points. James Harris, playing for the first time since the first game of the season, scored 16 points, and Romio Harvey made five 3-pointers and scored 15 points.
“Stetson started the second half really well,” Morgan said. “You just continue to see his growth as a freshman.”
Arkansas-Monticello lost for the first time in five home games this season and dropped to 7-3 overall and 6-3 in conference. The Bisons won in Monticello for the first time since 2016.
Harding took the lead for good with 5:41 left in the first half when Harris drained a 3-pointer to give the Bisons a 24-23 advantage. Harding led 34-30 at halftime.
Smithson scored seven points early in the second half. He connected on a 3-pointer on Harding’s first possession, added a two-handed slam with 18:13 left and made two free throws at the 16:13 mark to push Harding’s lead to 43-34.
Arkansas-Monticello cut the lead to six points at 56-50 on an Alvarez Powell jumper with 8:10 left, but Harding scored the next seven points. Harvey’s 3-pointer with 4:55 left gave the Bisons a 63-50 lead, its largest of the game.
Harding made seven 3-pointers in the first half and led Arkansas-Monticello 34-30. Harvey made four of those 3-pointers and led Harding with 12 points.
Miles Daniels led the Boll Weevils in scoring with 19 points.
