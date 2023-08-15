RUSSELLVILLE — On Tuesday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2023 GAC men’s cross country preseason coaches’ poll. East Central received all seven available first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the fall as the favorite.
A season ago, the Tigers captured their eighth GAC Championship in the 12 seasons. Amos Pkiach, Oliver Kiptoo and Melvin Kipkemboi captured the top three places to lead a 26-point victory. Kiptoo then qualified for the NCAA National Championships as an individual – just the second GAC male to advance as an individual. Michael Iyali also returns after a sixth-place finish and a First-Team All-GAC selection. Aspel Kiprob won the 5,000-meter run at the GAC Track & Field Championships.
Harding took second in the poll. The Bisons return all six of their 2022 All-GAC performers in Noah Haileab, Luke Walling,. Zach Reed, Jackson Pruim, Nathan Perry and Matt Ingalsbe. Haileab garnered the Freshman of the Year after taking fifth at the GAC Championships. Walling and Reed also landed on the All-GAC First Team.
Ouachita Baptist edged out Oklahoma Baptist for third place. The Tigers’ Whit Lawrence has registered consecutive top-10 showings at the GAC Championships while Evan Armitage and Cade Swindle landed on the All-GAC Second Team. The Bison’s Maxamillian Wheeler returns having finished second at each of the last two GAC Championships. Carson Kardokus and Samuel Fantoni each ran onto the All-GAC Second Team.
Southern Arkansas took fifth in the voting. Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southern Nazarene and Arkansas-Monticello rounded out the poll.
East Central and Oklahoma Baptist race for the first time on Thursday, August 31 when both head to Rogers State’s meet. Southern Arkansas runs as Mississippi College one day later while Harding and Ouachita Baptist each travel to Memphis for the Christian Brothers meet. Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southern Nazarene take to the course for the first time at Cameron’s event on Friday, September 8.
The GAC Championships takes place on Saturday, October 21 with Arkansas Tech hosting for the second time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.