RUSSELLVILLE — On Tuesday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2023 GAC men’s cross country preseason coaches’ poll. East Central received all seven available first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the fall as the favorite.

A season ago, the Tigers captured their eighth GAC Championship in the 12 seasons. Amos Pkiach, Oliver Kiptoo and Melvin Kipkemboi captured the top three places to lead a 26-point victory. Kiptoo then qualified for the NCAA National Championships as an individual – just the second GAC male to advance as an individual. Michael Iyali also returns after a sixth-place finish and a First-Team All-GAC selection. Aspel Kiprob won the 5,000-meter run at the GAC Track & Field Championships.

