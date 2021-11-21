For the sixth time in school history, the Harding Bisons have won an NCAA Division II playoff game.
The Bisons (11-1) rushed for 419 yards on a 90 carries as the Bisons beat the Washburn Ichabods in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs 30-14 on Saturday in front of 2,200 fans at First Security Stadium in Searcy.
“I’m just really, really proud of the way the guys hung in there,” Harding coach Paul Simmons said. “We did not play our best game today. But it’s a really good day when you can not play your best game and win. So many guys showed up big today. A lot of grit, a lot of toughness. I love these young men.
“This time of the year, our number one goal is to be together in practice on Tuesday and be together again as long as possible. The seniors were my first ones when I became head coach. We’ve been on an awesome ride together. We want to see how long we can be together. I’m crazy, crazy proud of our young men. I’m just excited to play again.”
Harding Senior running back Cole Chancey rushed a school-record 41 times for 177 yards and a touchdown. Omar Sinclair also rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries. Quarterback Preston Paden completed 1 of 2 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
The Bisons dominated the time of possession. Harding kept the ball for 47 minutes and 24 seconds of the 60 total minutes.
Harding took a 7-0 lead with 6:41 left in the first quarter. Padon scored on a 1-yard run, and Grant Ennis kicked the first of three extra points.
The Bisons added to their lead on a 29-yard field goal by Ennis with 8:58 left in the first half.
Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 10-7.
Harding responded with a 7-play, 75-yard drive to take a 17-7 lead. On fourth down, Padon threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Roland Wallace with 5 minutes left in the first half.
Harding added to its lead on a 45-yard field goal by Ennis on the final play of the half.
Harding took the second half kickoff and drove 74 yards in 15 plays with Chancey scoring on a 12-yard run with 6:39 left in the third quarter, making the score 27-7.
Washburn tried to stay in the game, driving 78 yards in 7 plays. Letcher caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Schurig with 12:37 left in the game, margin the score 27-14.
Harding concluded the scoring on a 37-yard field goal by Ennis with 7:11 left.
From there, the Harding defense was able to keep the Ichabods out of the end zone.
The Bisons will host Northwest Missouri State in the second round of the D2 playoff this Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Security Stadium.
Northwest defeated Central Washington 50-21 in its first-round game Saturday.
