doyle

Harding junior Coulton Doyle rounds the bases in a recent game. The Bisons defeated Union 14-4 at Jerry Moore Field on Tuesday.

 Madison Meyer | Hardingsports.com

SEARCY - Nine of Harding's season-high 18 hits went for extra bases, including a school-record four triples as the Bisons defeated Union (TN) 14-4 on Tuesday at Jerry Moore Field in a game shortened to seven innings due to the NCAA's 10-run rule.

Harding improved to 14-6 overall and 12-2 at home. It was the first of four home games for the Bisons this week. Harding hosts Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference play. The series is scheduled to begin Friday with a single game at 6 p.m. and a Saturday doubleheader at 1 p.m.

