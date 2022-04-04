MONTICELLO — Harding won a very long game and a very short game Saturday with a Great American Conference doubleheader sweep of Arkansas-Monticello at Weevil Field. The Bisons won the opener 10-9 and game two 4-1.
Harding improved to 20-12 overall and 12-9 in the GAC. The Bisons are tied with Henderson State for fourth place in the conference standings, one game behind second place teams Southeastern Oklahoma and Ouachita Baptist.
Only four games separate second place and 10th place in the GAC standings. The top eight teams qualify for the GAC Tournament in May.
Harding has won 10 of its last 13 games.
In the opener, Harding trailed 8-1 after six innings but battled back to tie the game in the ninth and won it 10-9 in the 14th inning. It tied the longest game in Harding’s NCAA era (since 1997). Harding defeated Arkansas Tech 15-12 in a 14-inning game in 2003. Both of the 14-inning games lasted more than 4½ hours.
Harding cut a two-run deficit in half in the top of the fourth inning. The Bisons trailed 2-0, but Coulton Doyle reached on an error to lead off the inning and came around to score on pinch-hitter Xavier Arias’ RBI single.
In the eighth, Harding scored five runs on four hits to cut the lead to 8-6. Doyle started the inning with a walk and scored on Chris Witzke’s single. Arias drove in another run with a sacrifice fly, and Caleb Stull drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single to left. David Butterfield drove in the fifth run of the inning on a ground out that plated Stull from third.
Stull knotted the game at 8-8 with a two-out, two-run single in the top of the ninth.
Five innings later, in the 14th, Stull struck again. Witzke reached on an error to lead off the inning and pinch-hitter Cooper Jauz followed with a single. Two batters later Stull singled to left to score both runners. He was 3-for-7 and drove in a career-high six runs.
Michael Dewald and Witzke also had three hits each. All 14 of Harding’s hits were singles.
Maddox Long struck out nine in a start that spanned 5.2 innings for the Bisons. Javier Lobo bridged the eighth, ninth and 10th innings and did not allow a run. Kyle Lane (2-0) went 3.2 innings of relief and picked up the win. Davis Welch got the last out of the game to earn his first save. Harding pitchers struck out 13.
Game two lasted less than two hours and needed only two pitchers. Harding’s Joel Barker (6-2) allowed only four hits and struck out four in the complete game victory.
Harding took a 1-0 lead in the second when Martin’s squeeze bunt scored Drew McNeel from third.
With the score tied a 1-1 in the fifth, Harding used two UAM errors with two outs to plate three runs. The key hit came from McNeel, scoring two unearned runs.
Barker allowed only two hits the rest of the way.
