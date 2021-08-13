On Thursday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2021 GAC/MIAA men’s soccer preseason coaches’ poll. Rogers State, the Spring 2021 regular-season and tournament champion received all six available first-place votes to sit atop the ranking.
The Hillcats won their second-straight GAC Championship by defeating Northeastern State in the final. In the Spring 2021 season, they posted a 6-0-2 record and finished ranked No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. Michael Turner returns after winning the Defender of the Year award. The Hillcats led the GAC in goals-against average, 0.58. His teammate, Jordan Watson, made the All-GAC First Team by ranking second in the conference in goals and points. Midfielder Callum Hubble also made the First Team in the spring.
Fort Hays State placed second in the poll. The Tigers feature Spring 2021 GAC Newcomer and Player of the Year, Blake Arndt. He scored five goals, including three game winners. Two additional First-Team selections – defender Alec Bevis and goalkeeper Kieran Brown – also return. Brown posted the top goals-against average, 0.60, as well as the best save percentage, .857.
The RiverHawks finished in the third position. While they must replace the league’s top scorer, James Doyle, they bring back Sam Scarth, a First-Team midfielder who tallied eight assists and 10 points. Flynn Semmerling netted four goals and earned a spot on the Second Team.
Southern Nazarene claimed fourth. The Crimson Storm’s Orlando Castro picked up the GAC Freshman of the Year and midfielder Angel Lopez made the First Team. Forward Juan Rodarte led the team with four goals and 10 points.
Harding took fifth, followed by Newman and Ouachita. The Bisons bring back First-Team defender Jack Savage. The Jets lose Ignacio Lerech, who led the conference in goals and points per game. The Tigers feature First-Team forward David Stankovic, who scored three of the team’s seven goals.
The regular season begins on the first Thursday of September as five schools – Fort Hays State, Harding, Northeastern State, Ouachita and Rogers State – take to the pitch. Newman begins the following day and Southern Nazarene opens on that Saturday.
The GAC Championships take place on Friday, November 12 and Sunday the 14th at the site of the regular-season champion and will feature the top four teams.
