kendale allen

Harding junior defensive back Kendale Allen, seen here returning a kickoff for a touchdown last season, and the Bisons are ranked second in the GAC preseason coaches’ poll.

The Great American Conference unveiled its 2023 football preseason coaches’ poll on Tuesday, with Harding receiving four of the 12 first-place votes and securing the second position in the poll with 113 points.

Over the last six seasons, Harding has notched an impressive 63 victories, four more than any other team in Arkansas. The team has finished in the top two in the conference during each of those seasons, claiming GAC championships in both 2016 and 2021.

