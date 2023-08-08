The Great American Conference unveiled its 2023 football preseason coaches’ poll on Tuesday, with Harding receiving four of the 12 first-place votes and securing the second position in the poll with 113 points.
Over the last six seasons, Harding has notched an impressive 63 victories, four more than any other team in Arkansas. The team has finished in the top two in the conference during each of those seasons, claiming GAC championships in both 2016 and 2021.
Under the guidance of head coach Paul Simmons, the team achieved a 9-2 record last season, contributing to an outstanding overall record of 50-13 and a 46-9 conference mark since Simmons took over in 2017.
Harding’s offensive lineup is bolstered by the return of six starters from last season, including sophomore quarterback Cole Keylon, who led the team in rushing. Additionally, All-GAC offensive linemen Keegan Shive and Hunter Willis are back on the team. In 2022, the Bisons dominated the ground game, averaging 335 yards per game, leading Division II in rushing for the third consecutive season. Over the past nine years, Harding has outpaced its opponents on the ground by more than 17 miles, scoring an impressive 472 rushing touchdowns while only allowing 88 during that time.
On the defensive front, Harding also welcomes back six starters, highlighted by leading tackler Clark Griffin (72 tackles), senior First Team All-GAC recipient Nathaniel Wallace, who had a team-leading 5.5 sacks and nine quarterback hurries last season, and Second Team All-GAC defensive tackle Wesley Coleman. The Bisons have led the GAC in total defense for nine out of the last ten seasons and have held the top spot in rushing defense for nine consecutive seasons.
Harding’s special teams feature standout junior Kendale Allen, who recorded a Harding-record 33.2 yards per kickoff return, ranking fourth in Division II.
With six of the GAC’s eight all-time NCAA Division II Playoff victories to its name, Harding kicks off its season on Thursday, August 31, facing Southern Nazarene in Bethany, Oklahoma.
