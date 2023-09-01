Braden Jay

Harding sophomore running back and Cabot native Braden Jay avoids tackle during the Bisons’ 53-20 rout over Southern Nazarene Thursday evening in Bethany, Oklahoma.

 hardingsports.com

BETHANY, Okla. — Harding’s offense scored on all of its possessions but one in the first half, and the defense forced four first-half turnovers. The Bisons punted once and even that led to a touchdown. Junior Blake Delacruz scored four touchdowns in the first half, Cole Keylon connected with Braden Jay on a 26-yard TD pass, and the Bisons cruised to victory in the season opener.

Harding scored six rushing touchdowns total, forced six turnovers and opened the season with a 53-20 blowout win. The Bisons now have a 10-1 series advantage and have won the last five. Harding is 6-0 against Southern Nazarene in Bethany.

