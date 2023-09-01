BETHANY, Okla. — Harding’s offense scored on all of its possessions but one in the first half, and the defense forced four first-half turnovers. The Bisons punted once and even that led to a touchdown. Junior Blake Delacruz scored four touchdowns in the first half, Cole Keylon connected with Braden Jay on a 26-yard TD pass, and the Bisons cruised to victory in the season opener.
Harding scored six rushing touchdowns total, forced six turnovers and opened the season with a 53-20 blowout win. The Bisons now have a 10-1 series advantage and have won the last five. Harding is 6-0 against Southern Nazarene in Bethany.
Harding had three drives of 50 yards or more before halftime that resulted in scores. The Bisons also took advantage of a Ryan Fox punt that Harding downed at the Southern Nazarene 1-yard line. Two plays later, Ahmad Butler intercepted a pass at the 6, and Delacruz scored on the ensuing play.
A strip sack by Harding junior defensive end Dre Hall that was recovered by junior linebacker Cayden Pierce led to Keylon’s scoring pass to Jay. Senior defensive lineman Nathaniel Wallace also had a fumble recovery, and sophomore defensive back Ty Dugger intercepted a pass on the next-to-last play of the half.
Delacruz became the eighth Harding player to score four rushing TDs in a game. The last was Cole Chancey at Henderson State in 2021.
Southern Nazarene took advantage of a Harding fumble deep in its own territory to score its first TD with 11:41 left in the third.
Grant Ennis connected on a 39-yard field goal with 3:11 left in the third to give Harding a 46-6 lead.
A 24-yard TD run from Harding’s Josh Strickland, Jr., early in the fourth quarter gave the Bisons their final score.
Harding plays its home opener next Saturday at First Security Stadium against Oklahoma Baptist. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
