Harding Football opens its 71st season of intercollegiate competition Thursday at 6 p.m. against East Central at Koi Ishto Stadium in Ada, Oklahoma. The Bisons and Tigers will open the season against each other for the second straight season and for the first time in Ada since a 22-19 Harding victory in 2003.

Harding is seeking its sixth straight trip to the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Only two other Division II teams have qualified for the last five tournaments--Northwest Missouri State and Ferris State.

