Harding Football opens its 71st season of intercollegiate competition Thursday at 6 p.m. against East Central at Koi Ishto Stadium in Ada, Oklahoma. The Bisons and Tigers will open the season against each other for the second straight season and for the first time in Ada since a 22-19 Harding victory in 2003.
Harding is seeking its sixth straight trip to the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Only two other Division II teams have qualified for the last five tournaments--Northwest Missouri State and Ferris State.
Harding has a 16-3 series lead over East Central and has won the last nine meetings. The Bisons have won the last three meetings in Ada, with East Central’s last victory coming 23-16 in overtime on Nov. 5, 2011.
Harding is ranked No. 9 in the AFCA Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll. It is the sixth time Harding has been ranked in the preseason poll and its second-highest preseason ranking. The others: 2015 (#21), 2017 (#15), 2018 (#7), 2019 (#18), and 2021 (#22). Harding is No. No. 9 in the D2Football.com poll.
Harding enters the game with a five-game road winning streak, dating to a 32-31 loss at Southeastern Oklahoma on Sept. 11, 2021. Harding also enters on a nine-game GAC winning streak, also dating back to the Southeastern game last season.
Harding is 44-23-3 (.650) in its previous 70 season openers. The Bisons have won 15 of their last 19 and 10 of their last 12 openers. Harding defeated East Central 28-0 in Searcy in last season’s opener.
Harding was picked first in the Great American Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The coaches selected East Central sixth.
Harding selected six captains earlier this week in a vote of the players. The 2022 captains are WR Michael Cendrick, DL Patrick Healy, DB Oric Walker, Jr., DB Grant Fitzhugh, DB Cade Pugh and OL Dalton Allen.
