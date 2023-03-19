SEARCY — Harding junior pole vaulter Jonathan Wall turned in the first NCAA provisional mark of the season for the Harding men's track and field team and was one of nine individuals to win his event Saturday at the Harding Invitational. The Bisons also won both of the relay events in the first outdoor meet of the season.

Wall, a native of Alvarado, Texas, cleared 4.85 meters or 15 feet, 11 inches to win the pole vault.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.