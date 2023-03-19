SEARCY — Harding junior pole vaulter Jonathan Wall turned in the first NCAA provisional mark of the season for the Harding men's track and field team and was one of nine individuals to win his event Saturday at the Harding Invitational. The Bisons also won both of the relay events in the first outdoor meet of the season.
Wall, a native of Alvarado, Texas, cleared 4.85 meters or 15 feet, 11 inches to win the pole vault.
Other individual winners for Harding were: Antiwain Jones (high jump, 2.00m, 6-06.75), Noah Haileab (steeplechase, 9:44.19), Savian Bush, 100 hurdles (14.70), Samuel Williams, 400 meters (49.90), Tad Kirby, 100 meters (10.81), Zach Reed, 800 meters (1:57.40), Dakarai Bush, 200 meters (21.83) and Arnaud des Boscs, 5,000 meters (14:51.15).
Harding won the 4x100 meters in 41.90 seconds and the 4x400 meters in 3:27.31.
Harding's next action will be next weekend at the Ole Miss Classic in Oxford, Mississippi.
SEARCY — Harding junior pole vaulter Sierra White and junior javelin thrower Anna Kay Clark got the outdoor track and field season started off right as both turned in NCAA provisional marks in the first meet of the season and were two of 10 Lady Bisons to win events Saturday at the Harding Invitational.
White cleared 4.00 meters or 13 feet, 1.50 inches to win the pole vault. Clark on the javelin with a mark of 45.90 meters or 150 feet, 7 inches on her third of six throws.
Also winning their events were senior Lauren Shell (heptathlon, 4,498 points), senior Jenna Akins (long jump, 5.45m, 17-10.75), sophomore Kiera Blankinship (high jump, 1.55m, 5-1), junior Mariah Miller (triple jump, 11.90m, 39-00.50), junior Briana Johnson (100 meters, 12.29 & 200 meters, 25.40), junior Lisa Retailleau (400 hurdles, 1:05.16) and junior Nieves Megias (5,000 meters, 17:51.31).
