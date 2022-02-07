HOT SPRINGS — The Harding Bisons scored a run in the first inning and never trailed from there on the way to a 4-2 win against the Northeastern State RiverHawks on Sunday at the Dugan Invitational at Majestic Park. It was Harding's season opener. Originally scheduled to play three games, weather and field conditions reduced Harding's participation in the inaugural Dugan Invitational to only Sunday's game.
Senior Joel Barker (1-0), a transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff making his Bison debut, got the win for Harding (1-0). The right-hander went five innings, giving up one run on two hits, allowing no walks and striking out one. Sophomore Maddox Long, a transfer from UA Rich Mountain also making his Harding debut, bridged the next three innings allowing one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts. Senior Carter McCall also pitched well, going one shutout inning without allowing a hit, walking none and striking out one to earn the save.
Senior Chris Witzke led the way offensively for the Bisons, going 1-for-4 in the game with a walk and two RBIs. Junior Drew McNeel furnished a noteworthy performance at the plate as well, going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk.
Both Northeastern State runs came off solo home runs by Brock Reller in the fourth and ninth innings.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Bisons got the scoring started early, putting one run on the board in the top of the first inning. Senior Cody Smith came across to score the lone run of the inning for Harding and get them on the board. Smith reached on an error and scored on Wtizke's ground out.
After the RiverHawks rallied to tie the ballgame at one, the Bisons came back to retake the lead in the fifth inning. Harding scored once on an RBI single off the bat of Witzke, which brought the score to 2-1 in favor of the Bisons. Witzke's hit scored Smith, who had again reached on an error.
Harding held Northeastern State without a run before building their lead to 4-1 in the eighth inning. The Bisons took advantage of two walks, a hit batter and a passed ball to score twice without the benefit of a base hit. Northeastern State put one run on the scoreboard before the game was over, but Harding still held on for the 4-2 win.
GAME NOTES
» It was Harding's first win in a game with two or fewer hits since the Bisons defeated Ouachita Baptist 1-0 on two hits on Feb. 28, 2016.
» Harding pitchers faced 32 Northeastern State hitters in the game, allowing seven ground balls and 11 fly balls while striking out five.
» The Bisons drew seven walks from Northeastern State pitching ... Harding drew seven or more walks eight times last season.
» David Butterfield drew a walk to extend his streak of reaching base to 30 consecutive games, dating to last season ... it is the third-longest streak in program history.
» Witzke led the Bisons at the plate, going 1-for-4 with two RBIs ... his ninth career multi-RBI game.
» Northeastern State was led offensively by senior Brock Reller, who went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs ... last season, six opposing hitters had two home runs in a game against Harding.
» Senior Jonathan Smithey (0-1) led the RiverHawks pitching staff, throwing 5.1 innings of two-run ball.
» Harding is now 7-15 all-time against Northeastern St. and 2-2 under Harding head coach Dr. Patrick McGaha.
Harding will play a doubleheader today against Christian Brothers in Memphis.
