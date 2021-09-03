Harding University went to work this Monday in preparation for the 70th season of college football, which starts today at 6 p.m. against East Central University at First Security Stadium.
The last time these two teams opened up a football season was way back in 2003. Harding University leads the series against East Central University 15-3, and the Bison have an eight-game winning streak against the Tigers.
Harding coach Paul Simmons is starting his fourth season guiding the Bison, and he greeted 114 football players at the start of summer camp in August. With 41 letter winners returning, and with 12 seniors on the roster, it will give Simmons some experience in important positions.
This will be the first time that Harding, and all of NCAA Division II, has played a game since the end of the 2019 season. Last year was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Well there is no doubt that myself and the entire staff felt a little lost, like a lot of people have. And really trying to figure out exactly how to handle not having games and how we can take the best advantage that we can.” Simmons said about how it feels for him and his staff getting back out on the football field. “We certainly work really hard to use that time to build relationships and do a lot of things that we don’t have a lot of time during the season. We are extremely relieved to get back to doing what we love.”
Harding received four votes for first place but the Bisons were picked by the GAC Coach’s Poll to finish in second place behind Ouachita University.
The offense for the Bison will be led by 2019 finalist for the Harlon Hill Award and nominee this season, senior running back Cole Chancey. He set the league’s record in 2019 in rushing yardage finishing the season with 1,375 yards.
Chancey has an opportunity to run for GAC history this season as he only needs 91 yards to run ahead of Ouachita University’s Kris Oliver to become the Great American Conference career rushing leader.
Simmons said that senior quarterback Preston Paden will get the starting assignment against the Tigers. Paden has attempted just 23 passes and he has completed 11 throws for 386 yards, including five touchdown passes.
A favorite pass receiver for Paden will be Kade Citty, a junior wide receiver that played his high school football at Harding Academy. Citty has played 12 games for the Bison and has one catch, a 56-yard touchdown reception against Arkansas Tech University.
Harding will rely on controlling the football with a time consuming running game and get the Tigers defense to make a mistake and that could cause East Central’s offense in a state of panic that they will make mistakes that the Bison can take advantage of and put some points up on the scoreboard.
“We would love to see our offense be on the field for a long time,” Simmons said. “When your offense controls the ball, it is such a big deal. It is going to be a hot night, wear their defense down, let our defense catch their breath and get ready to go again.”
The defense for the Bison is the strength of the team, they have led the conference seven of the last eight seasons in total defense, they are going to be a strong defense against the run and the defensive line will be quick enough to be able to put pressure on the opponent quarterback.
Simmons describes East Central University as a scary team but the Tigers were able to play two games in the spring and they won both of them.
East Central will rely on their running game and to keep the ball away from the Bison’s offense and create a disparate situation for Harding’s offense and force the Bisons into mistakes.
Leading the Tigers offense, redshirt sophomore quarterback Kenny Hrncir and senior running back Ontario Douglas. Hrncir threw for 1,876 yards and completed 58.3 percent of his passes at East Central University. Douglas has carried the ball for the Tigers 211 times for 1,112 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Simmons wants to eliminate the chances of the Tigers’ offense of getting big plays against the Harding defense and building up the confidence of the Tigers.
“I am most concerned about giving up the big play,” Simmons said. “Their quarterback does a great job of escaping and buying time and looking down the field. If we take away the big play, chances for success go way up.”
Simmons said that he is hoping to be able to help his defense to take advantage of the punting game possessed by the Bisons. The success that the Bisons had in pinning the football deep in their opponent's side of the field, creating a long field is a big reason for the success on defense.
“Last year people talked about leading the nation in points allowed but one of the least talked about stats we led the nation in net punting,” Simmions said. “Those hidden yards are huge. You turn the field over and giving those guys a long field every time, is a big deal. We hope to dominate again in the kicking game.”
The accomplishment by the Bison, in the past season is important but now it is all about the team being a family. It is the culture about getting familiar with and being back in the company of each other as an extended family. Reinforcing the bonds between teammates, with coaches and with the support staff.
A chance for veteran players to show leadership skills which is a quality skill to obtain. It is what coaches look for with the upperclassmen on the team. Helping new teammates adjust to the whirlwind world of college football. Showing and explaining simple things like where to place your hands for the snap of the ball. How to position your feet when you throw the ball or when a player needs to make a cut on the field.
“The family atmosphere for us is everything. Culture to us is doing things the right way , loving one another, holding each other accountable, putting the needs of your teammate in front of you that is at the core of who we are,” Simmons said. “Anything that we do well, any games that we win and success that we have we point directly to culture. The root of our culture is trying to honor God.”
