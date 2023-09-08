SEARCY – With its 53-20 victory at Southern Nazarene last Thursday, Harding football moved up two spots to No. 12 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Top 25 Poll, released Tuesday.
Harding has now appeared in 53 consecutive AFCA polls, dating to the final poll of the 2017 season.
Harding is ranked 13th in the D2Football.com poll and ninth at MasseyRatings.com.
The Bisons return to action Saturday at home against Oklahoma Baptist for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Harding vs Oklahoma Baptist Game Notes
Today, 7 pm at First Security Stadium, Searcy, Arkansas. Series History: Harding leads 7-0, 3-0 in Searcy. Last meeting 10/1/22: Harding 38, Okla. Baptist 23.
Team notes
Harding (1-0) plays its home opener and the first of two straight home games Saturday at 7 p.m. against Oklahoma Baptist (1-0) at First Security Stadium ... Harding has won 14 consecutive home games against opponents from Oklahoma.
KEY STAT: Harding had 12 forced turnovers in 2022 and forced six in the opener at Southern Nazarene ...
Harding and Colorado State-Pueblo were the only D2 teams to force six turnovers in their opening games.
This will be the eighth meeting between HU and OKBU with the Bisons holding a 7-0 series lead ... HU is 3-0 against Oklahoma Baptist in Searcy and has averaged 44.0 points and 381.7 rushing yards vs. OKBU in Searcy.• Sophomore fullback Will Fitzhugh rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, the defense scored its first touchdown of the season and 16th-ranked Harding won the field-position battle in a 35-23 victory over Oklahoma Baptist last season in Great American Conference play at First Security Stadium.
Harding is ranked No. 12 in the AFCA Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll ... Harding has appeared in 53 consecutive AFCA polls, dating to the final poll of the 2017 season ... Harding is 13th on the D2Football.com poll and ninth at MassingRatings.com.
Harding carries a five-game winning streak into the game and has won its last two home games.
Harding was the only GAC team with three interceptions in the first game ... the Bisons last had three or more picks in a game on Sept. 4, 2021, when Harding had four interceptions at East Central.
Harding scored touchdowns on all six of its trips to the red zone vs. Southern Nazarene, with five rushing TD and one passing TD ... the Bisons were one of only four teams in D2 to score TD on six or more red zone trips in week one.
Harding had six rushing TD against Southern Nazarene, its the 34th time the Bisons have rushed for six or more TD since going to the flexbone in 2010.
Harding fullback Blake Delacruz was one of only three players in D2 to score four rushing TD in week one.
Harding is 58-9 (.866) in GAC games since 2016. The Bisons have lost one conference game by more than 10 points since 2015.
OPPONENT WATCH: Oklahoma Baptist did not have a turnover in its 23-21 victory over Arkansas Tech ...
DL Brett Karhu recorded 3.0 sacks in the win, the only player in D2 with three sacks in week one ... Oklahoma Baptist has lost its last three road games dating to last season.
Player notes
QB COLE KEYLON will make his 13th career start ... rushed for 40 yards and a TD and passed for 40 yards and a TD at SNU ... rushed for 64 yards and a TD and completed one pass for 49 yards last season vs. OKBU
FB BLAKE DELACRUZ rushed for 51 yards and 4 TD at SNU ... 8th four rushing TD game by an HU player and 12th four-TD game ... his 15 career rushing TD rank 18th at HU
SB JHALEN SPICER averages 10.3 yards per rush in his career ... has 4 career 100-yard rushing games ... 6 carries, 15 yards vs. OKBU in career
SB BRADEN JAY led HU with 63 rush yards vs. SNU ... 26-yard TD reception vs. SNU was his first
WR ROLAND WALLACE had 49-yard reception last season vs. OKBU
WR DANE ROMBERGER made his first career reception vs. SNU, good for 14 yards
DL NATHANIEL WALLACE two-time First Team All-GAC ... had his second career FR vs. SNU
DL GAGE PRICE made his first career start vs. SNU and recorded three tackles
DL DEVONTE MANNING made his first career start vs. SNU ... led HU with three blocked kicks in ‘22
DL WESLEY COLEMAN Second Team All-GAC in ‘22 ... made one tackle at SNU
LB CLARK GRIFFIN led HU with 72 tackles last season ... led the team with six tackles at SNU
LB ZACH STRICKLAND had 2 tackles and an INT return for TD last season vs. OKBU
DB AHMAD BUTLER had two tackles and two PBU last season vs. OKBU
DB MALIK MAYS returned from a year off with injury with five tackles, 1.0 TFL at SNU
DB TRAVIS GREENAWALT had two PBU in his Harding debut at SNU
DB KYLE MCDONALD set a career high with three tackles vs. OKBU last season ... had a 10-yard KR at SNU
DB TY DUGGER recorded his first collegiate INT in his first start last week at SNU
RS KENDALE ALLEN First Team All-GAC in ‘22 ... had three KR for 96 yards last season vs. OKBU
K GRANT ENNIS t-9th at HU with 23 career FG made ... will tie John Gay (2011-14) for 8th with next FG ... 7th in career scoring at HU with 237 points (needs three points to pass John Gay for 6th, five points for 5th and seven points for 4th)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.