sheffield

Harding junior running back and Searcy native Stone Sheffield and the Bisons are ranked 12th in the latest American Football Coaches Association poll, up two spots from opening week.

 hardingsports.com

SEARCY – With its 53-20 victory at Southern Nazarene last Thursday, Harding football moved up two spots to No. 12 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Top 25 Poll, released Tuesday.

Harding has now appeared in 53 consecutive AFCA polls, dating to the final poll of the 2017 season.

