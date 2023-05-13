The Harding men's golf team bounced back in the second round of the NCAA D2 Midwest/Central Super Regional, shooting a 4-over 288 on Friday to jump seven spots on the leaderboard to finish the day tied for sixth at 16-over 584.
Sam Tandy had another impressive performance, sinking three birdies and an eagle to finish the round 2-under 69, placing him in fourth place at 2-under 140. Tandy jumped 11 spots on the leaderboard from Thursday to Friday.
Manuel Cue Vargas also had a great round, vaulting 12 spots up the leaderboard after an even 71 on Friday, leaving him tied for ninth at 1-over 143. Cue Vargas sank two birdies and 14 pars. Jake Croshaw had a good day, jumping 21 spots on the leaderboard with a 1-over 72, and is now tied for 29th at 5-over 147.
Caleb Nichols shot a 5-over 154, which leaves him tied for 84th at 12-over 154, while Leo Maciejek shot a 10-over 81 and is tied for 106th at 19-over 161.
Grand Valley State continued to lead the tournament at 5-under 563, 16 strokes better than Maryville in second place. The top six teams and two additional individuals will move on to the National Championship.
The Bisons will look to finish in the top six on Saturday, beginning their final round at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.