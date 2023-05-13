The Harding men's golf team bounced back in the second round of the NCAA D2 Midwest/Central Super Regional, shooting a 4-over 288 on Friday to jump seven spots on the leaderboard to finish the day tied for sixth at 16-over 584.

Sam Tandy had another impressive performance, sinking three birdies and an eagle to finish the round 2-under 69, placing him in fourth place at 2-under 140. Tandy jumped 11 spots on the leaderboard from Thursday to Friday.

