JOPLIN, Mo. — Posting its top regional finish in seven seasons, the Harding men’s cross-country team placed 11th of 28 teams on a chilly Saturday morning at the NCAA II Central Regional Championship, hosted by Missouri Southern State.
Harding finished with 301 points, its best score in the Central Region meet since a 239 total in 2015 on the same course. Harding’s 11th-place finish was its best since the 2015 team placed ninth.
Sophomore Luke Walling was Harding’s top finisher in the 10K race. He cut more than a minute off his regional time last season and placed 28th in 30 minutes, 24.6 seconds. It was the fastest time by a Harding runner at a regional race since Harding Hall of Famer Daniel Kirwa ran 29:58.0 in winning the 2008 South Region Meet in Searcy. Walling’s 28th-place finish was Harding’s best since Lucas Goodspeed placed 12th in 2015.
Crossing next for Harding was freshman Noah Haileab, who placed 35th in 30:33.4. The last time Harding had two runners finish in less than 31 minutes was in 2010 when Kirwa (30:28) and Philip Biwott (30:52) finished 1-2 in the South Region Meet.
Sophomore Zach Reed placed third among Bison runners and 58th overall 30:55.6, giving Harding three runners under 31 minutes at a regional 10K race for the first time in program history.
Freshman Nate Perry placed 87th 31:33.4, and senior Jackson Pruim placed 93rd with a career-best 10K time of 31:42.9. All five of Harding’s scoring runners finished in under 32 minutes for the first time since 2008.
Junior Matt Ingalsbe was 94th in 31:43.8, and freshman Kyle Oakes placed 181st in 34:13.2.
Lady Bisons
JOPLIN, Mo. – Paced by senior Nieves Megias, the Harding women’s cross-country team placed 15th of 35 teams on a blustery Saturday morning at the NCAA II Central Regional Championship, hosted by Missouri Southern State.
Harding finished with 430 points, its best score at a regional meet since totaling 399 points in 2018. The Lady Bisons had three runners finish a regional race in under 23 minutes for the first time since 2016.
Megias, a native of Madrid, Spain, placed 26th in the 6K race in 21 minutes, 24.9 seconds. It was her fastest career 6K time and the fastest time by a Harding runner at a regional meet since Harding Hall of Famer Ewa Zaborowska ran 20:26.3 on the same course in 2015.
Junior Jada Trice crossed next for Harding, placing 67th in 22:18.8, also her career-best 6K time.
Freshman Kaylie Washko was third for Harding and 97th overall in 22:47.4.
Harding’s other scoring runners were freshman Dinah Winders (113th, 23:06.9) and junior Kylie Phillips (127th, 23:26.0).
Freshman Kaia Bieker placed 138th in 23:39.8 and freshman Josie Parks was 142nd in 23:44.4.
