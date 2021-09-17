Harding will look to bounce back from its first loss in Oklahoma since 2015 when it returns to the road to take on undefeated Southern Arkansas at Wilkins Stadium in Magnolia, Arkansas. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
Harding fell 32-31 at Southeastern Oklahoma. The Bisons last loss in the Sooner State was Oct. 31, 2015 at Southwestern Oklahoma. Southern Arkansas opened the season with a 32-13 win at Northwestern Oklahoma and followed that with a 42-27 victory over Southwestern.
Harding has averaged 349.0 rushing yards per game to lead the GAC and rank second in Division II. The Bisons have four of the top 15 rushers in the conference — Cole Chancey (4th, 98.5), Omar Sinclair (9th, 82.5), Preston Paden (12th, 57.0) and Taylor Bissell (14th, 52.0).
Chancey scored his 46th rushing TD against Southeastern Oklahoma, breaking the Harding record of 45 by Park Parish from 2012-15.
Chancey is the NCAA Division II active leader in rushing yards (3,870) and rushing TD (46).
Southern Arkansas enters the game ranked No. 1 in the GAC in rushing defense (47.0) and last in passing defense (425.0).
SAU quarterback Hayden Mallory leads the GAC with seven TD passes and wide receiver Micah Small has a GAC-best five receiving TD. Running back Jariq Scales leads the GAC with 134.0 rushing yards per game.
Up Next
Harding retuns to Searcy to take on Ouachita Baptist on Family Weekend on Sept. 25. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Harding holds a 32-25-4 lead in the series but Ouachita has won four of the last five meetings in Searcy.
The Coaches
Paul Simmons begins his fourth season as head coach at Harding. He has a 31-10 overall record and led Harding to the NCAA II Playoffs in each of his first three seasons, including a spot in the national semifinals in 2017. He is in his 15th season at Harding and had been Harding's defensive coordinator for the previous seven seasons. Simmons was a three-time All-American defensive end and linebacker at Harding from 1992-94.
Mike McCarty (Portland St. '87) is 2-0 in his first season at Southern Arkansas.
Series History
Harding and Southern Arkansas are meeting for the 57th time with the Bisons leading the series 28-27-1. Harding has won 12 of the last 14 meetings overall and eight of the last nine in Magnolia. Paul Simmons led teams are 1-2 vs. Southern Arkansas.
Home/Road Records
Harding is 0-1 on the road in 2021 and 18-6 on the road under Simmons. Southern Arkansas is 1-0 at home in 2021 and has a four-game home winning streak dating to 2019.
Last Meeting
No. 23 Harding rushed for 299 yards and two touchdowns, and Harding's defense intercepted three passes returning two of them for touchdowns in a 31-0 victory over Southern Arkansas on Sept. 21, 2019, in Great American Conference action at Wilkins Stadium. It was Harding's second consecutive shutout. The Bisons blanked Arkansas-Monticello 24-0 the previous Saturday in Searcy.
The victory was Harding's 11th in its last 12 GAC road games and snapped Southern Arkansas's 17-game home winning streak. Both teams are now 2-1.
Senior safety Jacory Nichols gave Harding a 24-0 lead with 5:11 left in the third. He intercepted a pass at the HU 40 and weaved through traffic for a 60-yard TD. Sophomore Cade Pugh then took one back 36 yards for another interception returned for a TD.
Paden led Harding in rushing with 78 yards on 14 carries. Cole Chancey had 64 rushing yards on 14 carries and moved past Chris Pierson (1996-97) for fifth in career rushing with 2,530 yards.
Harding's defense held Southern Arkansas to only 175 total yards, forced four turnovers and limited the Muleriders to only 1-of-9 on third down. Harding last shutout Southern Arkansas in 2010, also the year the Muleriders suffered their last shutout at home 27-0 to Valdosta State.
Streaks, Trends and Records
Senior fullback Cole Chancey has 3,870 career rushing yards, good for second at HU. He needs 345 yards to pass Alan Dixon (4,214, 1970-73) for the Harding record.
Harding has rushed for more than 300 yards and four TD in each of its first two games. Dating to 2019, the Bisons have now rushed for more than 300 yards and four or more TD in 10 consecutive GAC games.
Harding's defense has limited both of its first two opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards. The last time a Bison opponent rushed for more than 200 yards was Southeastern Oklahoma (203 yards) on Oct. 15, 2016, a span of 48 games.
Harding is 20-7 in senior quarterback Preston Paden's 27 career starts.
