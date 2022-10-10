BETHANY, Okla. — Six rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown resulted in Harding’s highest-scoring output of the season, and the 11th-ranked Bisons defeated Southern Nazarene 56-28 Saturday in Great American Conference action at SNU Football Field.

Harding improved to 5-1 overall and in conference and remained undefeated in five games in Bethany. It was Southern Nazarene’s fifth straight home loss dating to last season.

