Keylon

Southern Arkansas defenders give chase to Harding freshman quarterback Cole Keylon during the Bisons' 37-17 victory over the Muleriders at First Security Stadium on Saturday.

 Madison Meyer

For the second consecutive week, No. 7 Harding went the entire game with no punts and no turnovers and the Bison defense came up with two huge fourth-down stops in a 37-17 victory over Southern Arkansas Saturday in Great American Conference action at First Security Stadium.

The victory moved Harding to 3-0 and set up a matchup of top-10 teams next Saturday against Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia. It was Harding's 12th straight GAC win and its 15th straight regular season home victory.

