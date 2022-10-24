keylon

Harding quarterback Cole Keylon gets the score in the trenches the hard way during the Bisons' 56-43 victory over Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday.

MONTICELLO — Harding scored four rushing touchdowns in the first half, but a 75-yard touchdown pass and a 97-yard fumble return in the third quarter broke open a close game and the Bisons defeated Arkansas-Monticello 56-43 Saturday in Great American Conference at Convoy Leslie Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The scoring output matched Harding's highest of the season, a 56-28 win at Southern Nazarene. The Bisons improved to 6-2 overall and in conference with their 11th consecutive win over Arkansas-Monticello (3-5, 3-5). It was Harding's fifth straight win in Monticello.

