Harding scored four rushing touchdowns and limited Northwestern Oklahoma to only one score in four red-zone attempts in a 28-7 Great American Conference victory on Homecoming at First Security Stadium.

It was Harding's 11th straight victory over Northwestern Oklahoma and boosted the Bisons's record to 7-2 overall and in the GAC. Northwestern fell to 1-8. It was Harding's eighth straight Homecoming win.

