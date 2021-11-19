The seventh-ranked Harding Bisons, riding a nine-game winning streak, host No. 24 Washburn Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Kickoff at First Security Stadium is at 1 p.m.
Harding has 12 players on the 2021 roster that were also on the roster in 2017 when the Bisons advanced to the NCAA II semifinals: DB Cory Batie, RB Taylor Bissell, RB Cole Chancey, DB Grant Fitzhugh, LB Dylan Hendricks, OL Mason Hutto, DL Willie Nash, QB Preston Paden, LB Shedrick Robinson, K/P Cameron Scott, LS Enoch Williams and OL Sam Wilson.
Harding, the No. 2 seed in Super Region 3, is making its fifth consecutive appearance in the playoffs and seventh overall. The Bisons have five NCAA playoff victories, more than all other GAC teams combined. Washburn, the No. 7 seed, is making its first playoff appearance since 2011.
Harding has won nine straight games and a school-record 13 straight home games.
During Harding's eight-game winning streak, the Bisons have outscored their opponents 424-93, an average of 47.1-10.3.
Harding has scored more points in both the first quarter (133 points) and second quarter (146 points) than its opponents have scored total (125 points).
The Bisons are coming off a 31-0 shutout over Arkansas Tech Saturday to improve to 10-1 and clinch its second outright GAC championship (also 2016). The Ichabods are coming off a 38-28 home victory over Missouri Southern. It was Washburn's sixth straight win.
Harding remained at No. 7 in the AFCA Top 25 Coaches' Poll after its victory. Harding is ranked No. 3 in the D2Football.com Poll, No. 3 in the NCAA Power 10 and No. 7 at MasseyRatings.com.
Harding leads NCAA II with 400.6 rushing yards per game. The Bisons have eclipsed the 300-yard rushing mark in 10 of 11 games this season.
Senior fullback Cole Chancey: is 179 rushing yards short of 5,000 in his career ... is the NCAA's active leader in career rushing TD (65) ... scored a TD in his last 17 straight GAC games ... is HU's single-season record holder and NCAA II leader with 23 rushing TD this season ... has 550 rushing yards and 8 TD in his six career NCAA playoff games.
Harding is the NCAA II leader in 3rd-down conversion percentage (57.4%), converting more than 50% of their third downs in nine straight games.
Harding leads Division II in time of possession (35:52) and has won the TOP battle in every game this season and in 60 of its last 64 games dating to 2016.
Harding is second in Division II in fewest penalties per game (3.27) and third in fewest penalty yards (32.82).
Harding had 14 players receive All-GAC honors Tuesday, including nine First Team honorees -- FB Cole Chancey, OL Sam Wilson, DE Nate Wallace, DT Isaako Faagai, ILB Dylan Hendricks, OLB Shedrick Robinson, CB Cory Batie, S Cade Pugh and LS Enoch Williams.
Up Next
The winner of the (2) Harding - (7) Washburn game will play the winner of the (3) Northwest Missouri State - (6) Central Washington game next Saturday at the site of the highest remaining seed.
The Coaches
Paul Simmons is in his fourth season as head coach at Harding. He has a 40-10 overall record and led Harding to the NCAA II Playoffs in each of his first four seasons, including a spot in the national semifinals in 2017. He is in his 15th season at Harding and had been Harding's defensive coordinator for the previous seven seasons. Simmons was a three-time All-American defensive end and linebacker at Harding from 1992-94.
Craig Schurig (Colorado Mines '87) is 130-87 in 20 seasons at Washburn.
Series History
Harding and Washburn are playing for the second time and the first since a 20-17 Washburn victory in Searcy in 1976.
Home/Road Records
Harding is 5-0 at home and has won its last 13, the longest active streak in NCAA II. Washburn is 3-2 on the road and has won its last two.
Last Meeting
Harding held a 10-point lead at halftime, but Washburn held the Bisons scoreless in the second half and came from behind to win 20-17 on Sept. 25, 1976, in Searcy. It was the only other meeting between the teams.
Harding outgained Washburn 384-169, but the Bisons had six turnovers. The Ichabods had four.
Two Harding Hall of Famers were in the backfield that day for the Bisons: Joe David Smith had 178 all-purpose yards, and Jeff Smith was 15 of 26 passing for 200 yards and 1 TD.
