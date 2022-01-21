Stetson Smithson and Ramiro Santiago combined to make 11 3-pointers and score 50 points between them, but Northwestern Oklahoma came from behind late to defeat Harding 83-80 Thursday in Great American Conference men's basketball action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The loss dropped Harding to 4-10 overall and 2-6 in the GAC. Northwestern won its third GAC road game and improved to 10-6 overall and 5-5 in conference.
Harding trailed from the 12:24 mark of the first half until late in the game. Smithson tied the game at 78-78 with a 3-pointer with 2:01 left. It was the last field goal of the game for either team. Smithson then connected on two free throws with 1:25 left to give the Bisons an 80-78 lead.
Northwestern missed two shots on its next trip, but Harding fouled guard Brian Free with 34 seconds remaining. Free hit both free throws to tie the game at 80-80. A Ranger steal on Harding's next possession led to another Bison foul. Northwestern's Larry White made 1 of 2 free throws to put the Rangers ahead.
Harding missed a 3-point attempt with three seconds left and a foul on the rebound sent Free back to the foul line with just under a second left. He hit both free throws for the final margin.
Smithson scored a career-high 27 points. He connected on 7 of 11 field goals, including five 3-pointers, and hit all eight of his free-throw attempts. Santiago tied a career high with six 3-pointers and scored 23 points.
Free led Northwestern with 20 points, and Bubba Furlong added 18 points and eight rebounds.
Harding shot 15 of 27 (56%) from 3-point range, its highest 3-point total of the season and highest 3-point percentage.
Harding made eight 3-pointers in the first half and trailed 41-34 at the break.
Harding returns to the Rhodes-Reaves Field House today to take on Southwestern Oklahoma. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
