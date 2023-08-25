RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the results of its 2023-24 GAC men’s golf preseason coaches’ poll on Tuesday. Henderson State received six first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the fall as the favorite.
In April, the Reddies repeated as GAC champion after notching a 14-stroke victory at Hot Springs Country Club. They return a pair of standouts in Nathan Cossement and Miller Harris. Cossement won the league’s Player of the Year honor while Harris took home the individual medalist honor at the GAC Championships with a three-shot win. Cossement became the program’s first GAC Player of the Year. He picked up individual titles at the Battle for the Belt and the Arkansas Intercollegiate. Harris also placed on the All-GAC First Team. Alex Hadden and Ethan Wilkins come back following Second-Team All-GAC campaigns. Harris and Wilkins claimed spots on the Ping Honorable Mention All-American Team.
Harding edged out Southern Arkansas by two points for second place. The Muleriders actually garnered two first-place votes, as compared to one for the Bisons. Both programs qualified for the NCAA National Championships for the first time in program history. The Bisons tied for eighth in the stroke-play portion, but lost out in a team playoff. They return Sam Tandy, a First-Team All-GAC honoree. He finished inside the top 10 at the GAC Championships, the Central/Midwest Regional and the NCAA National Championships to finish the year as a Ping Third-Team All-American.
At last season’s GAC Championships, the Muleriders registered the best team showing in program history – second – led by Caleb Miller’s runner-up showing. He added a tie for second at the Central/Midwest Regional before landing on the Ping Honorable Mention All-American Team. SAU returns two additional All-GAC Honorable Mention selections in Connor Harrington and Logan McDonald.
Southwestern Oklahoma State placed fourth in the poll. The Bulldogs qualified for NCAA play for the 10th-straight season. They feature a pair of 2023 All-GAC performers in Anders Strand and Lukas Hendricks.
Arkansas Tech finished fifth, followed by Southern Nazarene and Southeastern Oklahoma State. The Wonder Boys’ Jackson Cole, the Crimson Storm’s Sam Schmidt return after earning Honorable Mention All-GAC plaudits. Tech’s Shaun Jones took third at the GAC Championships to place on the All-Tournament Team. The Savage Storm’s Dalton McGinnis took seventh at last season’s GAC Championships.
Northwestern Oklahoma State and Arkansas-Monticello rounded out the poll.
Three schools – Harding, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Southern Nazarene – will compete in the GAC Preview – hosted by the Crimson Storm – on Monday, September 11. One week later, Southern Arkansas, SWOSU, Tech, UAM and Northwestern Oklahoma State head to the Northeastern State Men’s Classic. The Reddies take to the course for the first time at Missouri Southern’s Fall Invitational on Monday, September 25.
RUSSELLVILLE – The Great American Conference announced the results of its 2023-24 GAC women’s golf preseason coaches’ poll On Thursday. Henderson State received all nine available first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the fall as a unanimous favorite.
Last season, the Reddies won the GAC Championships by 50 strokes, won their second-straight Central Region Championship and matched the best performance by a GAC school at the National Championships by reaching the semifinals of the match play portion. While two-time Player of the Year Gracen Blount graduated, they return four All-GAC honorees in unanimous First-Team selections Allie Bianchi and Jinna Boonbumroongsuk, Freshman of the Year Lily Nelson and Second-Team performer Daphney Tilton. Nelson won the medalist honor at the GAC Championships by a record 17 shots. Boonbumroongsuk earned Second-Team WGCA All-America honors while Bianchi received Honorable Mention All-America accolades.
Harding and Southwestern Oklahoma State tied for second. The Lady Bisons registered their best showing at the GAC Championships in 10 years by finishing second. They earned their third all-time selection to the Central Region Championships. They bring back two 2023 All-GAC golfers in Alicia Martinez and Pilar Martinez. The Bulldogs also return two All-GAC selections in Megan Brown and Rebecca Lau.
Oklahoma Baptist edged out Arkansas Tech by two points for fourth place. As a freshman, Morgan Becker secured a spot on the All-GAC First Team and qualified for the NCAA Central Region Championships – where she finished sixth. The Golden Suns’ Ellen Spigner earned Second-Team All-GAC honors, finished sixth at the GAC Championships and 12th at the Central Region Championships after claiming an individual berth to the event.
Southern Arkansas finished sixth, followed by Southern Nazarene. The Muleriders’ Emma Hester and the Crimson Storm’s Hannah Torres return following Honorable Mention All-GAC seasons.
Arkansas-Monticello and Northwestern Oklahoma State tied for eighth, followed by Southeastern Oklahoma State. All-GAC Second Team selection Chiara Sturaro returns for the Blossoms. Southeastern fields a women’s program for the first time in school history.
Six schools – Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Monticello, Oklahoma Baptist, Southern Arkansas, Southern Nazarene and SWOSU – will compete in the Central Region Fall Preview – hosted by the Bulldogs – on Tuesday, September 5. One week later, Harding heads to the Northeastern State Classic. The Reddies take to the course for the first time at Dallas Baptist’s Classic on Sunday, September 17. Northwestern Oklahoma State tees it up at the Drury Invitational.
