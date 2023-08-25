bisons golf

The Harding Bisons Men’s and Women’s golf teams were both ranked second in the GAC preseason coaches’ polls. Henderson State received top ranking in both polls.

 hardingsports.com

RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the results of its 2023-24 GAC men’s golf preseason coaches’ poll on Tuesday. Henderson State received six first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the fall as the favorite.

In April, the Reddies repeated as GAC champion after notching a 14-stroke victory at Hot Springs Country Club. They return a pair of standouts in Nathan Cossement and Miller Harris. Cossement won the league’s Player of the Year honor while Harris took home the individual medalist honor at the GAC Championships with a three-shot win. Cossement became the program’s first GAC Player of the Year. He picked up individual titles at the Battle for the Belt and the Arkansas Intercollegiate. Harris also placed on the All-GAC First Team. Alex Hadden and Ethan Wilkins come back following Second-Team All-GAC campaigns. Harris and Wilkins claimed spots on the Ping Honorable Mention All-American Team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.