WINONA, Minn. — Thanks to playoff birdies from fifth-year seniors Jake Croshaw and Caleb Nichols, the Harding men's golf team made history Saturday by securing its first trip to the NCAA Division II National Championships.
The Bisons shot a 13-over 297 in the final round of the Midwest/Central Super Regional to finish tied for fifth with fellow Great American Conference members, Henderson State and Southern Arkansas at 29-over 881. Only the top six teams advance.
A playoff was necessary to determine the final two teams of the top six moving forward to the national tournament.
In the playoff, each team had a golfer on holes 14-18. The top two team scores clinched the final two spots. Nichols made a 14-foot putt for birdie on the 16th hole, and Croshaw made a 40-foot birdie on the 18th hole. Harding's other three golfers-Sam Tandy, Manuel Cue Vargas and Leo Maciejek-each made par, giving Harding a 2-under score in the playoff. Southern Arkansas finished 1 under, and Henderson State was eliminated with a score of 2 over.
The Bisons' fifth-place finish is a program-best in a regional tournament, and they will now turn their attention to the NCAA Division II Finals, which will take place on May 22-26 at the Avalon Lakes Golf Course in Warren, Ohio.
Tandy was Harding's top finisher, shooting a 3-over 74 in the final round to finish tied for sixth at 1-over 214. Tandy's finish was the highest by a Bison in a regional and marked his eighth top-10 finish of the season. Tandy also became the first Harding golfer with two eagles in a regional tournament. Croshaw also had a strong showing on Saturday, sinking four birdies to shoot a 1-over 72 and move up nine spots on the leader board and finish tied for 20th at 6-over 219.
Nichols had a strong final round, sinking three birdies to move up 13 spots and finish tied for 71st at 14-over 227. Cue Vargas shot a 15-over 86 to finish tied for 82nd at 16-over 229. Maciejek shot his best round of the tournament with a 7-over 78 and finished tied for 104th at 26-over 239.
