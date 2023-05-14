WINONA, Minn. — Thanks to playoff birdies from fifth-year seniors Jake Croshaw and Caleb Nichols, the Harding men's golf team made history Saturday by securing its first trip to the NCAA Division II National Championships.

The Bisons shot a 13-over 297 in the final round of the Midwest/Central Super Regional to finish tied for fifth with fellow Great American Conference members, Henderson State and Southern Arkansas at 29-over 881. Only the top six teams advance.

