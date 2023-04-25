Martinez Vaults Lady Bisons to Third at GAC Championships
The Harding women's golf team shot a 15-over 303, the second best round of the day, and moved up three spots at the GAC Championships to finish Monday in third place at 53-over 629. Henderson State leads the field at 12-over 588.
Alicia Martinez had the biggest jump of the day, moving 17 spots up the leaderboard, after shooting an even 72. Martinez's 72 was her best round since September 12 at the NSU Golf Classic earlier this season. Martinez sank 14 pars and two birdies in the round. Martinez sits tied for 8th at 11-over 155.
Brenda Sanchez is also tied for eighth after two rounds, and shot a 5-over 77 in Round 2, including sinking four birdies. Pilar Martinez also made a big jump, moving 10 spots up the leaderboard after a 3-over 75 left her tied for 18th at 15-over 159.
Ines Sanchez shot a 10-over 82 and is in 24th at 19-over 163. Kodie Winnings is tied for 25th at 20-over 164 after a 7-over 79 moved her six spots up the leaderboard.
The Lady Bisons will look to continue their momentum into Tuesday as they finish the GAC Championships in Hot Springs.
Four Lady Bison Golfers Honored with GAC Awards
SEARCY — The Great American Conference released its women's golf postseason awards Saturday in advance of the conference tournament beginning Sunday at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
- Harding had two women's golfers receive honorable mention All-GAC honors and three earn GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete for posting a GPA of 3.70 or higher with 70 or more hours.
- Junior Alicia Martinez earned honorable mention All-GAC and GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete ... Martinez has Harding's best scoring average at 78.05 and has a team-best .628 individual winning percentage ... it was her second honorable mention All-GAC honor (also in 2022) ... is an international business major.
- Freshman Pilar Martinez earned honorable mention All-GAC ... has a 79.10 stroke average and .516 individual winning percentage.
- Junior Brenda Sanchez, an international business major, and senior Kodie Winnings, a criminal justice major, earned GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete.
Men's Golf Drops to Second at GAC Championships
The Harding men's golf team shot an 11-over 299 on Monday in Hot Springs at the GAC Championships and is now sitting in second place after the first two rounds. Henderson State leads at 5-under 571 after shooting a 4-under 284 on Monday.
Leo Maciejek remained in the top three after a 1-under 71 put him a 4-under 140 for the tournament and in third place. Maciejek found himself at 1-over through 11 holes but birdied two of the final four holes, including the 18th to finish at 1-under 71. Sam Tandy sank an eagle on Monday but finished the day with a 6-over 78 and in eighth place at 2-over 146.
The remaining three Bisons are all tied for 11th at 4-over 148. Caleb Nichols had the best day of the three, shooting a 3-over 75, which included two birdies. Manuel Cue Vargas saved his round with two birdies on the 17th and 18th to finish at 4-over 76. Jake Croshaw posted a 5-over 77 in Round 2.
The Bisons will look to capture their first GAC Championship since 2013 on Tuesday when they tee off the third and final round.
Four Harding Men's Golfers Honored by GAC
SEARCY — The Great American Conference released its men's golf postseason awards Saturday in advance of the conference tournament beginning Sunday at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
- Harding had three All-GAC recipients, the Freshman of the Year, and two golfers earn GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete for posting a GPA of 3.70 or higher with 70 or more hours.
- Freshman Manuel Cue Vargas earned GAC Freshman of the Year and Second Team All-GAC ... he was Harding's fourth GAC Freshman of the Year, joined by Brandon Clark (2012), Ryan Camras (2019) and Wilmer Haakansson (2022) ... had a 73.59 stroke average and .812 individual winning percentage ... had a team-best 11 rounds of par or better.
- Junior Sam Tandy earned First Team All-GAC and Distinguished Scholar Athlete ... became the first Harding golfer to earn First Team All-GAC in two different seasons (also 2022) ... led Harding with a 72.52 stroke average and .887 individual winning percentage ... had 11 rounds of par or better and had six top-10 finishes in nine events ... is a finance major.
- Senior Jake Croshaw earned Second Team All-GAC ... ranked second on the team with a 73.27 stroke average and had a .778 individual winning percentage ... it was Croshaw's first All-GAC honor.
- Junior Leo Maciejek, an international business major, earned GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete.
