Martinez Vaults Lady Bisons to Third at GAC Championships

The Harding women's golf team shot a 15-over 303, the second best round of the day, and moved up three spots at the GAC Championships to finish Monday in third place at 53-over 629. Henderson State leads the field at 12-over 588.

