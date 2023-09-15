BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma — The Harding women’s golf team wrapped up a historic performance at the NSU Classic on Tuesday, surging two spots up the leader board and recording an extraordinary school-record score of 7-over 295. Their collective score of 18-over 594 secured a second-place finish, establishing a new school record for a 36-hole tournament.
Pilar Martinez clinched her first career victory with an outstanding performance on Tuesday, carding a remarkable 5-under 67, breaking the school record round by two strokes. This effort propelled her up eight spots to tie for first place at 3-under 141. Martinez’s stellar showing culminated in a playoff victory against Freya Sala from Southwestern Oklahoma State. Martinez birdied the first playoff hole to win.
Madeleine Wilson, competing as an individual, shared 12th place individually, posting a final score of 7-over 151, including a 3-over 75 on Tuesday. Kodie Winnings duplicated her Monday performance with another 4-over 76 on Tuesday, finishing tied for 15th place at 8-over 152. Alicia Martinez staged a remarkable comeback by sinking six birdies and shooting an even 72 on Tuesday, ascending 29 spots to tie for 18th place at 9-over 153.
Brenda Sanchez tied for 23rd with a score of 10-over 154 after her 10-over 82 in Round 2. Sydney Kincade ended tied for 38th with a 13-over 157, courtesy of her 8-over 80 on Tuesday.
The Lady Bisons will aim to maintain their impressive start to the year at the DBU Classic in Denton, Texas, scheduled for Sept. 18.
Pilar Martinez Named GAC Golfer of the Week
RUSSELLVILLE – The Great American Conference announced the men’s and women’s golfer of the week for the second week of the fall 2023 season. Southern Nazarene’s Sam Schmidt captured the Men’s award while Harding’s Pilar Martinez and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Freya Sala shared the Women’s honor.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK – Sam Schmidt, Jr., Southern Nazarene, College Station, Texas
Schmidt won at the GAC Preview as the Crimson Storm placed third. After an opening round of 2-under par 70, he followed up with a second-round 5-under 67 to move to within two shots of the lead. He closed with a 4-under 68 to tie Oklahoma Christian’s Vertti Perala and Harding’s Dennis Staykov. He won following a three-hole playoff.
GAC CO-WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK – Pilar Martinez, So., Harding, Aguascalientes, Mexico
Martinez earned the individual title at the NSU Women’s Classic as she defeated SWOSU’s Sala in a playoff. Her final-round 5-under par 67 broke the school’s single-round record by two strokes. She made seven birdies in the round to overcome a three-stroke deficit. She birdied the first playoff hole to secure the medalist honor.
GAC CO-WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK – Freya Sala, So., Southwestern Oklahoma State, Mexico City, Mexico
Sala led the Bulldogs to a team title at the NSU Women’s Classic as she posted rounds of 1-under par 71 and 2-under 70 to tie atop the individual leaderboard. She birdied her final hole to forge the tie. The Bulldogs registered their first title since they won the 2019 NCAA Central Region Championship.
Harding Men’s Golf Team Starts Strong with Impressive Third-Place Finish at GAC Preview
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – The Harding men’s golf team opened their 2023 season with an impressive showing at the GAC Preview in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, recording a team score of 16-under 848 and securing a third-place finish. Dennis Staykov, in his Bison debut, claimed a thrilling tournament victory after an outstanding 11-under 205 performance. Staykov dazzled with a total of 17 birdies, including eight during his Round 3, where he posted a remarkable 6-under 66.
Jose Peralta and Sam Tandy matched each other’s impressive 9-under 207 scores, earning tied fifth-place finishes and leading the Bisons team.
Leo Maciejek, competing individually, tied for ninth with an 8-under 208. Finlay Cummings delivered a steady performance, securing a tied 14th place finish with a 4-under 212. Wilmer Haakansson posted a 1-under 215, claiming a share of 20th place, while Troy Tarvin maintained a level score throughout the tournament at 216, securing 22nd place. Jose Arzu Garcia made his collegiate debut, finishing at 2-over 218.
Individual competitors Nikolas Daniel and Wilf Rush both tied for 35th place with scores of 10-over 226, while Cooper Gordon concluded the team’s performance with a 28-over 244, finishing in 41st place.
The Bisons are gearing up for their next outing on Sept. 18 at the NSU Fall Classic in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.