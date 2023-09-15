Martinez

Bisons golfer and Mexico native Pilar Martinez scored a 5-under 67 at the NSU Classic to break the school record by two strokes and led to a playoff win as well as being named GAC women’s Golfer of the Week.

 hardingsports.com

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma — The Harding women’s golf team wrapped up a historic performance at the NSU Classic on Tuesday, surging two spots up the leader board and recording an extraordinary school-record score of 7-over 295. Their collective score of 18-over 594 secured a second-place finish, establishing a new school record for a 36-hole tournament.

Pilar Martinez clinched her first career victory with an outstanding performance on Tuesday, carding a remarkable 5-under 67, breaking the school record round by two strokes. This effort propelled her up eight spots to tie for first place at 3-under 141. Martinez’s stellar showing culminated in a playoff victory against Freya Sala from Southwestern Oklahoma State. Martinez birdied the first playoff hole to win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.