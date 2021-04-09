Harding University scored in bunches early and late Tuesday and defeated University of the Ozarks 13-5 in a nonconference baseball game at Jerry Moore Field.
Harding won for the eighth time in 12 home games and improved to 14-9. It was the 12th Bison win in the last 13 meetings with the Eagles.
Ozarks is a member of the NCAA Division III American Southwest Conference and is located in Clarksville. The Eagles fell to 12-6 for the season.
Harding had nine hits and drew a season-high 12 walks.
The Bisons had only 11 runs in the first inning of games this season but used three walks, a hit batter and a two-run single from Luke Van Doyer to score five times Tuesday. Harding added three more in the second and led throughout.
A two-run sixth inning included Michael Chrisman’s second home run of the season.
Chrisman also hit his third triple of the season and went 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI.
The Bisons scored three more in a wild seventh inning that included a 25-minute delay for a power outage at Jerry Moore Field.
Harding used five pitchers in the game with reliever Tyler Turner (1-0) collecting his first collegiate win in relief. He had two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.
Van Dover, David Butterfield and Chris Witzke all had two-hit games. Both of Witzke’s hits were doubles, his sixth and seventh of the season. Cody Smith and Brendon Perrett both had two stolen bases.
Ozarks had 13 hits, the 10th time this season the Eagles had 10 hits or more in a game. Luke Morrison went 3-for-5 with two RBI to lead Ozarks.
