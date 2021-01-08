Harding scored six straight points late in the second half to pull away from Ouachita Baptist and defeat the Tigers 84-77 Thursday at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House in the Bisons’ first game of the season.
It was the first of 20 regular-season games on Harding’s Great American Conference schedule. Harding plays again on the road at Arkansas-Monticello.
The game was tight throughout most of the second half. A 13-0 Ouachita Baptist run early in the half gave Ouachita Baptist a 52-49 lead with 15:10 remaining. Over the next 13 minutes, neither team held a lead larger than three points.
Harding (1-0, 1-0) went on a 10-2 run beginning with an Emir Ahmedic jumper with 3:26 left. Romio Harvey then scored six of the Bisons’ next eight points. His free throws with 2:01 left gave Harding a 76-73 advantage. Ramiro Santiago gave the Bisons a five-point lead on a layup with 1:14 left, and two more Harvey free throws with 35 seconds remaining put the game out of reach.
Harvey, who averaged 20.9 points last season, led Harding with 24. He made three 3-pointers and shot 7 of 8 at the free-throw line. Freshman Stetson Smithson added 15 points, and Santiago, a junior from Argentina, had 14 in his Bison debut.
Harding made six of its first nine shots and used a 10-0 run to pull out to a 15-6 lead with 14:15 left. The Bisons led by at least five points the rest of the first half and extended its lead to 13 points at 42-29 on a Smithson 3-pointer with 3:22 left. The Bisons shot 54.5 percent in the first half and led 47-39 at halftime.
Harding’s five newcomers provided 35 of the Bisons’ 47 first-half points.
Leon Kalinic led Ouachita Baptist (0-1, 0-1) with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
Harding shot 45.5 percent for the game and limited Ouachita Baptist to 40.8 percent. The Bisons made 10 3-pointers and 14 of 19 free throws, including all eight attempts in the second half.
Harding’s victory snapped a three-game Ouachita Baptist winning streak in the series. The game opened the 74th season of intercollegiate basketball at Harding. The last time a season opened after the new year was in 1935.
The Lady Bison’s season opener Thursday against Ouachita Baptist was postponed because of a combination of positives tests, contract tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals with Ouachita Baptist.
