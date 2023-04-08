ARKADELPHIA — Harding baseball dropped a pair of games Saturday to Ouachita Baptist, falling 7-3 and 6-4.

The Bisons fell to 23-13 overall and 12-12 in the Great American Conference. At the end of play Saturday, Harding was tied with Southeastern Oklahoma for seventh place in the 12-team conference. The top eight teams reach the conference tournament at the end of the regular season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.