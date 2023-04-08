ARKADELPHIA — Harding baseball dropped a pair of games Saturday to Ouachita Baptist, falling 7-3 and 6-4.
The Bisons fell to 23-13 overall and 12-12 in the Great American Conference. At the end of play Saturday, Harding was tied with Southeastern Oklahoma for seventh place in the 12-team conference. The top eight teams reach the conference tournament at the end of the regular season.
Harding scored all three runs in the second inning of the opener. Cooper Newsom had an RBI single and Cody Smith drove in two with a double.
The Bisons led 3-1 at the time, but a four-run sixth inning from Ouachita was the difference in the game.
Davis Welch (4-4) struck out five over 5 1/3 innings. Dylan Penick pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief with three Ks.
Smith had two of Harding's five hits. His double was the 47th of his career, moving him into third on Harding's all-time list.
Harding had 11 hits in game two, including Seth Johnson's eighth home run of the year.
The Bisons fell behind 3-1 after one inning and had to play catch-up the rest of the way. Harding had the potential tying run at the plate in the top of the seventh, but Johnson's homer was the only run of the inning.
Coulton Doyle, Collin Helms and Drew McNeel had two hits each, and Logan Lacey had his team-leading 14th double. With a walk in the opener and two hits in game two, Doyle extended his on-base streak to 33 games. Helms has reached in 13 straight.
Will Roguske (3-3) went five innings and struck out six. Andrew Bradshaw pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
Harding is back in action Tuesday with a nonconference doubleheader against Lane. The Bisons are back on the road next weekend at Southeastern Oklahoma.
ARKADELPHIA — Harding erased an early four-run deficit, but a second comeback was not in the offing and the Bisons fell 9-8 to Ouachita Baptist on Friday in the first of three Great American Conference games between the teams this weekend at Rab Rodgers Field.
The teams will conclude the series Saturday with a noon doubleheader.
Trailing 4-0, Harding used back-to-back homers from Michael Dewald and Sawyer Price in the fifth inning to cut the Tiger lead to one run.
In the sixth, the Bisons plated three more runs with Cooper Newsom scoring on a wild pitch and Cody Smith doubling in two more to give Harding a 6-5 lead.
Ouachita came back with four runs in the sixth to retake the lead at 9-6. Drew McNeel singled to score Logan Lacey in the seventh, and Collin Helms brought home Seth Johnson on a sacrifice fly in the eighth, but the Bisons could not push across the tying run.
Harding had 12 hits with McNeel leading the way by going 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. It was his first three-hit game of the season and the third of his career.
Dewald's home run was his second of the season, and it was the first for Price, who went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Smith and Sebastian Martinez also had two hits apiece. Smith's double was the 45th of his career, tying him with Sean Camilleri for fifth all-time at Harding.
Maddox Long started and went five innings with a career-high tying nine strikeouts. Reliever Javier Lobo worked a perfect 2 2/3 innings out of the pen, needing only 15 pitches to retire all eight batters he faced.
