SEARCY - The end did not finish the way head coach Jeff Morgan wanted on the scoreboard, but the night ended exactly the way he wanted--surrounded by former players, assistant coaches, family and friends.
After 30 seasons as men's basketball coach at Harding, Morgan coached his last game Saturday. He will continue as the university's athletic director.
Henderson State defeated Harding 99-75 in the season finale. The Bisons finished the season 8-20 overall and 4-18 in the GAC.
Henderson State won for the sixth time in its last seven games and improved to 14-14 overall and 11-11 in conference.
Taylor Currie scored 23 points to lead Harding. He finished the season with 673 points, the most since Harding Hall of Famer Rolando Garcia scored a school-record 761 points during the 1990-91 season. Currie's 667 field goals made ranks second all-time.
Keyln McBride added 10 points.
Harding trailed 41-36 at halftime, but Henderson State shot 54.5 percent in the second half to pull away.
