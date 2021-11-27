It was not a good day for the Harding Bisons.
Harding ended its season with a 28-9 loss to Northwest Missouri State in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday at First Security Stadium. The loss ended the Bisons’ 10-game winning streak and 14-game home winning streak.
“’For 10 weeks straight, we have played our best game,” Harding coach Paul Simmons said. “Today, we didn’t do that. You want to go out and play your best game, and if your best game is not enough, you can sleep well at night. I know I feel the same way as all our guys do right now. We’d like to go out there and do it again. It just didn’t go our way. That was a good football team out there. I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach [Doc] Wright and his guys. You just hate to end without playing your best ball game.”
Harding again dominated the time of possession, holding onto the ball for 37 minutes and 42 seconds. However, too many drives ended in a punt or turning the ball over on downs.
The Bisons finished with 274 yards in total offense, 245 on the ground. Senior Cole Chancey surpassed the 5,000-yard career mark with 122 yards on 29 carries. Omar Sinclair, who had to come out of the game because of injuries, finished with 58 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.
Harding led 9-7 late in the first half. Sinclair scored on a 22-yard run with 4:50 left in the first quarter. The extra point was no good, leaving the Bisons down 7-6. They took a 9-7 lead on a 32-yard field goal by Grant Ennis with 10:39 left in the first half.
Northwest Missouri reclaimed the lead at 14-9 going into halftime when Kaden Davis caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Braden Wright with 6 seconds left in the half.
The Bearcats got the ball to start the second half and drove 75 yards in only 3 plays. Al McKeller scored on a 1-yard run with 13:48 left in the third quarter to give his team a 21-9 lead.
Harding had several opportunities to get closer, driving into Northwest Missouri territory but either turned the ball over on downs, punted or had a field goal blocked.
Simmons said the seniors on this year’s team have never missed the playoffs, won a conference title and won 41 games in their four years of action.
“They’ve been an awesome example of showing the young guys that this is how you work, this is how you compete, this is how you love each other, this is how you honor God by the way you treat people, I can’t say enough about what these guys have meant to me.
“Basically, we were freshmen together. 2017 was my first year as the head coach, and it was their first year on the field. They had some growing up to do, and I had a lot of growing up to do. We’ve grown up together. It just doesn’t seem like it should be over.”
Northwest Missouri State advances to play Ferris State next Saturday in Michigan.
