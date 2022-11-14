Harding, ranked 17th nationally, scored touchdowns in each of its first eight drives and trounced Arkansas Tech 55-10 in its final home game of the season. The Great American Conference victory at First Security Stadium gave the Bisons a 9-2 record. It was the 50th victory for Harding head coach Paul Simmons in only 63 games.

It was Harding’s sixth straight win over Tech, matching its longest winning run of the series between the teams. The Bisons also won six straight over the Wonder Boys from 1973-78.

