Harding football moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 Saturday with a 38-13 victory Southeastern Oklahoma. For the first time since Harding joined the NCAA in 1997, the Bisons had neither a punt nor a turnover in a game.

With the victory, Harding moved up one spot to No. 7 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 Poll.

