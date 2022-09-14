Harding football moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 Saturday with a 38-13 victory Southeastern Oklahoma. For the first time since Harding joined the NCAA in 1997, the Bisons had neither a punt nor a turnover in a game.
With the victory, Harding moved up one spot to No. 7 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 Poll.
Harding (2-0) has been nationally ranked in the top 10 for eight consecutive AFCA polls. The Bisons reached as high as No. 7 twice during the 2021 season.
Harding plays its second consecutive home game Saturday when it hosts Southern Arkansas (1-1) at 7 p.m.
TOP 25
1;Ferris St. (Mich.) (29);2-0;749;1;D. No. 14 Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), 27-5;Sept. 24 vs. Waldorf (Iowa)
2;Northwest Missouri St.;2-0;712;2;D. Lincoln (Mo.), 58-20;Sept. 17 vs. Central Missouri
3;Grand Valley St. (Mich.) (1);2-0;692;4;D. No. 21t Colorado St.-Pueblo, 35-10;Sept. 17 vs. Lincoln (Calif.)
4;Shepherd (W.Va.);2-0;645;5;D. Edinboro (Pa.),;41-7;Sept. 17 vs. California (Pa.)
5;Angelo St. (Tex.);2-0;625;6;D. No. 12 Colorado School of Mines, 30-27 OT;Sept. 17 at Texas Permian Basin
6;West Florida;2-0;609;7;D. Southwest Baptist (Mo.), 49-10;Sept. 24 vs. Delta St. (Miss.)
7;Harding (Ark.);2-0;567;8;D. Southeastern Oklahoma St., 38-13;Sept. 17 vs. Southern Arkansas
8;West Georgia;2-0;543;10;D. Morehouse (Ga.), 42-0;Sept. 24 at West Alabama
9;Newberry (S.C.);2-0;471;13;D. North Greenville (S.C.), 29-22;Sept. 17 at Emory & Henry (Va.)
10;Ouachita Baptist (Ark.);2-0;468;16;D. Southern Nazarene (Okla.), 45-0;Sept. 17 at Arkansas Tech
11;Slippery Rock (Pa.);2-0;412;18;D. West Chester (Pa.), 35-14;Sept. 17 at Millersville (Pa.)
12;Ashland (Ohio);2-0;370;20;D. Findlay (Ohio), 28-3;Sept. 24 at Quincy (Ill.)
13;Augustana (S.D.);2-0;341;19;D. Bemidji St. (Minn.), 30-29;Sept. 17 at Minnesota St.-Moorhead
14;West Texas A&M;2-0;283;23;D. Adams St. (Colo.),;34-19;Sept. 17 vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville
15;Valdosta St. (Ga.);1-1;281;3;Lost to Virginia Union, 45-40;Sept. 17 at Miles (Ala.)
16;Pittsburg St. (Kan.);2-0;204;NR;D. No. 11 Nebraska-Kearney,;35-28;Sept. 17 vs. Northeastern St. (Okla.)
17;Notre Dame (Ohio);1-1;158;21t;D. Wheeling (W.Va.), 27-14;Sept. 17 vs. West Liberty
18;Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.);1-1;144;14;Lost to No. 1 Ferris St. (Mich.),;27-5;Sept. 17 at Erskine (S.C.)
19;Indianapolis (Ind.);1-0;140;25;Idle;Sept. 17 at Tiffin (Ohio)
20;Bowie St. (Md.) 1-1;132;9;Lost to Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 40-12;Sept. 17 at Shaw (N.C.)
21t.;Albany St. (Ga.);1-1;121;15;Lost to Florida A&M, 23-13;Sept. 17 at Shorter (Ga.)
21t.;Colorado School of Mines;0-2;121;12;Lost to No. 6 Angelo St. (Tex.), 30-27 OT;Sept. 17 at Adams St. (Colo.)
23;Saginaw Valley St.;2-0;120;NR;D. No. 9 Bowie St. (Md.), 40-12;Sept. 17 at Northwood (Mich.)
24 Minnesota St.;2-0;119;NR;D. Minnesota-Duluth, 17-10;Sept. 17 at Northern St. (S.D.)
25;New Haven (Conn.);1-1;114;24;D. Southern Connecticut, 31-26;Sept. 17 vs. American International (Mass.)
