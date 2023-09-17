SEARCY - Harding's defense stifled the Great American Conference's highest-scoring offense, allowing only two offensive touchdowns and 217 total yards while forcing four turnovers. Meanwhile, Harding's offense dominated with 424 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, resulting in a resounding 59-19 victory over Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday, drawing a crowd of Family Weekend supporters at First Security Stadium.

The win propelled Harding to a 3-0 season record, while Arkansas-Monticello dropped to 2-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.