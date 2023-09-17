SEARCY - Harding's defense stifled the Great American Conference's highest-scoring offense, allowing only two offensive touchdowns and 217 total yards while forcing four turnovers. Meanwhile, Harding's offense dominated with 424 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, resulting in a resounding 59-19 victory over Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday, drawing a crowd of Family Weekend supporters at First Security Stadium.
The win propelled Harding to a 3-0 season record, while Arkansas-Monticello dropped to 2-1.
In the first half, Harding scored five rushing touchdowns, with junior fullback Blake Delacruz contributing three of them, propelling the Bisons to a commanding 35-12 halftime lead. The third quarter saw quarterback Cole Keylon adding another touchdown with a 1-yard run, and the Harding defense notched its second fumble return touchdown of the season as defensive end Devonte Manning recovered a fumble forced by linebacker Clark Griffin in the end zone, extending Harding's lead to 49-12. The Bisons' seventh rushing touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 32-yard run by Tyler Ross, and kicker Grant Ennis capped off the scoring with a 33-yard field goal.
Despite entering the game with an average of 494.5 yards, including 336.5 passing yards, UAM was limited by Harding's defense to just 183 passing yards and suffered three interceptions.
Harding showcased its depth by utilizing 13 different players in the running game, with slotback Jhalen Spicer leading the charge with 78 yards on five carries.
Next Saturday, the Bisons hit the road to face the nationally ranked Henderson State at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
