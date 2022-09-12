Jones

Harding Bisons running back Josh Jones bulls his way into the end zone for a touchdown during the Bisons' convincing 38-13 home-opening victory over Southeastern Oklahoma Saturday night.

No punts. No turnovers. That was the recipe for No. 8 Harding in its 38-13 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma Saturday in Great American Conference action at First Security Stadium.

The win gave Harding its first 2-0 record since the 2016 season, when the Bisons went undefeated as GAC champions. It was Harding's 11th straight GAC win and 14th straight regular season home victory.

