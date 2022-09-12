No punts. No turnovers. That was the recipe for No. 8 Harding in its 38-13 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma Saturday in Great American Conference action at First Security Stadium.
The win gave Harding its first 2-0 record since the 2016 season, when the Bisons went undefeated as GAC champions. It was Harding's 11th straight GAC win and 14th straight regular season home victory.
Harding, playing its home opener, rushed for 389 yards and had 442 yards of total offense, scoring on all but one possession, a missed field goal.
After Southeastern (1-1) opened with a touchdown drive, Harding responded with five rushing touchdowns and a field goal, scoring 38 straight points.
Sophomore Jhalen Spicer had two of the touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards on seven carries, his second career 100-yard rushing effort.
Junior Zach Smith rushed for 96 yards, including an 18-yard TD run on Harding's first possession of the third quarter. Sophomores Blake Delacruz and Josh Jones scored rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Southeastern Oklahoma managed 484 yards in its Week 1 win over Arkansas Tech, but Harding limited the Savage Storm to only 282 total yards, including just 68 on the ground.
Sophomore linebacker Clark Griffin led the Harding defense with seven tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and a sack.
Harding will return to First Security Stadium next Saturday to host Southern Arkansas. The Family Weekend kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
