SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — Harding's comeback on Sunday at Bison Field in Shawnee, Oklahoma, resulted in a 7-5 victory over Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference play. The win came after Oklahoma Baptist won both games on Saturday.
Harding (12-3 overall, 3-3 GAC) got on the board first in the second inning with Sebastian Martinez's double and Sawyer Price's RBI single to right field.
But Oklahoma Baptist (6-7, 2-4 GAC) led 5-1 after four innings when Harding's comeback began. Coulton Doyle scored on a single by Martinez in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 5-2. Harding added two more runs in the sixth inning on sacrifice flies from Doyle and Cody Smith to trim the lead to 5-4.
In the seventh inning, Seth Johnson hit a two-run homer to right field that also scored Smith, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Oklahoma Baptist pitchers hit two batters in the inning and threw three wild pitches, the third of which scored Doyle from third to give the Bisons a 7-5 advantage.
Harding had 12 hits, including Johnson's third home run of the season. Price and Smith also had three hits apiece, while Martinez had his first multi-hit game of the season.
Davis Welch pitched a career-long seven innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs to earn the win and improve to 3-0 on the season. Andrew Bradshaw pitched two scoreless innings for his second save.
Harding's next game is a nonconference game Tuesday at Jerry Moore Field in Searcy, Arkansas, against Ouachita Baptist. The game starts at 2 p.m.
SHAWNEE, Okla. — One of the best aspects of the college baseball season is that if you have a bad day, the next game is coming soon. Harding baseball will look to put Saturday behind them and look forward to Sunday's final game of the three-game Great American Conference series with Oklahoma Baptist.
The Bisons dropped the first two games of the series 14-4 and 2-1 on Saturday. Harding is now 11-3 on the season and 2-3 in the GAC.
Harding had eight hits in the opener with Cody Smith and Sawyer Price both singling twice.
It was the 13th straight game Smith reached base at least once. It was Smith's fourth multi-hit game of the season and the second for Price.
Maddox Long (2-1) started and pitched three innings. Reliever Javier Lobo struck out five in his three innings out of the pen. Lobo has 12 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings in his last two appearances.
All four of Harding's runs came in the third inning. Smith had an RBI single, followed by Seth Johnson's sixth double of the season that drove in a run, and Coulton Doyle smacked a run-scoring single for his team-leading 17th RBI. Harding's fourth run scored on a throwing error.
The Bisons managed three hits in game two, singles from Sebastian Martinez, Michael Dewald and Price. Harding also drew seven walks, one of them to Price with the bases loaded in the second inning to push across the Bisons' lone run.
Will Roguske started and pitched well for the Bisons. He allowed only one earned run and struck out five in six innings. Reliever Dylan Penick (0-1) took the loss.
Sunday's finale has been moved to noon in Shawnee.
