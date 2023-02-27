HU baseball

Harding head coach Dr. Patrick McGaha addresses his team following the Bisons' 7-5 comeback victory over Oklahoma Baptist on Sunday evening. 

 Hardingsports.com

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — Harding's comeback on Sunday at Bison Field in Shawnee, Oklahoma, resulted in a 7-5 victory over Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference play. The win came after Oklahoma Baptist won both games on Saturday.

Harding (12-3 overall, 3-3 GAC) got on the board first in the second inning with Sebastian Martinez's double and Sawyer Price's RBI single to right field.

