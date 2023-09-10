SEARCY – No. 12 Harding rolled up 513 total yards, scored three rushing touchdowns, three passing touchdowns and had a 72-yard fumble return for another touchdown in a 49-10 victory over Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday in the Bisons' home opener at First Security Stadium.
With the win Harding improved to 2-0 on the season and dropped Oklahoma Baptist to 1-1.
The Bisons scored touchdowns on six of its nine possessions, punted once, missed a field goal and ran out the last eight and a half minutes of the game on a drive that ended with a kneel down deep in Oklahoma Baptist territory.
Harding rushed for 382 yards on 51 carries with touchdowns coming from Jhalen Spicer (19 yards), Cole Keylon (7 yards) and Andrew Miller (55 yards).
The Bisons also passed for 131 yards and three touchdowns with Keylon connecting with Darius Brown (76 yards) and Will White (48 yards), and backup quarterback Malik Young hitting White again on a 7-yard TD pass.
Senior linebacker Zach Strickland put the game away in the third quarter with a 72-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Harding returns to First Security Stadium next Saturday, hosting Arkansas-Monticello on Family Weekend at 6 p.m.
