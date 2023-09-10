HU football

Harding sophomore receiver Darius Brown hauls in a pass for a touchdown during the Bisons' 49-10 rout over Oklahoma Baptist at First Security Stadium on Saturday.

 hardingsports.com

SEARCY – No. 12 Harding rolled up 513 total yards, scored three rushing touchdowns, three passing touchdowns and had a 72-yard fumble return for another touchdown in a 49-10 victory over Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday in the Bisons' home opener at First Security Stadium.

With the win Harding improved to 2-0 on the season and dropped Oklahoma Baptist to 1-1.

